North Iowa Escapades for Feb. 10-16

Calendar events
Thursday, Feb. 10
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.
Friday, Feb. 11
- Creating Her Vision: Artworks Produced by Women at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The MacNider Art Museum has many artworks by female artists in its Permanent Collection. What better way to highlight these artists then by collecting their works in a temporary exhibition during Women’s History Month (March)? Join the Museum in celebrating women and their contribution to the history of art in the United States. The exhibition will feature artworks by Kara Walker, Isabel Bishop, Mary Cassatt, Jaune Quick-To-See Smith, along with many others. The exhibition can be seen during regular museum hours through April 20, 2022. The museum is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- “Love is in the Air” In-Home Business & Craft Show at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - Visit your favorite vendors and in-home business and find the perfect gift for your sweetheart and loved ones. Craft show will be on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.; Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Feb. 13 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Weekend Shows at TAP'd in Clear Lake - On Friday, TAP'd will have Jesse Calvert from Nora Springs for night one of the three day live music swing He plays rock, country and everything in between. The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night TAP'd will have the Kraft Brothers featuring Liv McNair. Come ready to party and these boys bring it. TAP'd will also be having live music before the Super Bowl at 2 p.m.
- Jeff Reinartz at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Jeff Reinartz returns to Brix Wine & Whiskey with his eclectic variety of cover and original songs. Stop in after dinner, have a nightcap or two and sing along. Show is from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
- Small Business Valentine Market at Willowbrook Mall in Mason City - A variety of small business vendors will be set up throughout Willowbrook Mall for a Valentine Market. Shop for a unique Valentine gift from the vendors as well as the many specialty shops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Contact Glenys for information at 641-530-0837.
- Thomas and the Shakes at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Rochester, Minnesota-based roots rock band Thomas and the Shakes are known for their authentic blend of rock, reggae, folk and blues. Warm Vocals, smooth guitar, solid bass, melodic horns, and dynamic drums, the band writes and performs original upbeat rhythms and brings the chill vibes. The FHB show in February will be a duo version of the band, perfect for a cozy acoustic afternoon in the taproom. Starts at 3 p.m.
- Valentine’s Day Party at Civic Auditorium in Forest City - Forest City Parks and Recreation is hosting their Valentines Day Party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sign up is from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $10. The party is for grades first through fifth. For more information contact Forest City Parks and Recreation at 641-585-4860. Snow date will be on Saturday, Feb. 19.
- Art Bugs: “Be Mine” at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - An art class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the smallest of artists (ages 2-4) where they will explore a variety of mediums. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Costs $10 per class and is $9 per class for members.
- BrickStreet Theatre: Valentine Cabaret at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Join BrickStreet Theatre for a night of romance, elegance, and humor in the Boman Fine Arts Center Mezzanine. Be serenaded with the sounds of love as you dine on a top quality, four course meal. Surprisingly good entertainment from veteran BrickStreet entertainers will dazzle you with an evening celebrating the eccentricities of love. Space is limited for this sophisticated night of fine dining and entertainment. Reserve your seats today for you and your valentine or group of friends. Costs $80 per couple or $45 per person. Starts at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
- Iowa Yellow Bass Bonanza Ice Fishing Tournament at MacIntosh State Park in Mason City - Welcome to one of the largest Ice Fishing tournaments in the Midwest with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. Two person team ice fishing tournament on Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Rules meeting prior to start. For more information or questions please call 641-529-2359 or email kevan@paulsfishingguide.com.
- Valentine’s Tea at Larch Pine Inn in Clear Lake - The Larch Pine Inn Bed & Breakfast will host a Valentine's Tea & Luncheon on Feb. 13 with the doors opening at 1 p.m. A Valentine's Tea at Larch Pine Inn includes a three-course luncheon with a specialty tea, a fashion show presented by North Iowa Retailer(s) or a presentation by the Clear Lake Historical Society. There will be a blend of sweet and savory sandwiches, salads, casserole and desserts, with a Specialty Tea from Holistic Harmony of Clear Lake. The cost to attend is $32 per person. Reservations are required. To reserve your table call 641-357-0345, email info@larchpineinn.com, Or make your reservation online at www.eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Clay Class A: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members. The class is for those 16 years old and up.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- Nature Stories and Songs: Earth at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City - Come and enjoy great nature songs and stories with your family. Imagine and explore our world with Naturalist Heather’s favorite children’s books and music, beginning at 4:30 p.m.. Winter is a great time to read and enjoy some time together. Each month will be a different theme that you won’t want to miss. Pre-registration is required, call 641-423-5309.
- Who’s on First? At Smith Theatre in Forest City - Is the time warp overrated yet? No? Good. Waldorf University Theatre Department presents “Who’s on First?” Costs $10 and masks are required. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com