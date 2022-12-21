North Iowa Escapades for Dec. 22 - Dec. 28

Calendar Events
Thursday, Dec. 22
- “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” Annual Holiday Event at The Music Man Square in Mason City - The Mason City Foundation, Music Man Square, Alpha Media, Huber Supply, North Central Mechanical, and North Iowa Community Credit Union present this amazing winter wonderland display for everyone to enjoy. The display opens Nov. 29 and runs to Dec. 30 at the Music Man Square. The display will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Due to our generous sponsors, admission is free. Come enjoy some new added fun this year; more decorated trees and photo opportunities for your holiday cards, family pictures, etc. Photographers are welcome.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- Run Club at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Run Club is here. Meet at Tellurian a few minutes before 6 p.m., but give yourself enough time to get signed in each night. They will start running at 6 p.m. The course is about three miles. Run or walk, you choose. These are not timed runs. Finish the course and get $3 beers until 8 p.m.
- Trivia at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Trivia is back every Thursday. The third Thursday of the month will be a themed trivia so stay tuned for those. Show up a bit before 7 p.m., to grab a seat, a drink and settle in. Here are a few general trivia rules for you: one to six people per team, no phones during playtime, and have fun.
Friday, Dec. 23
- Ugly Sweater Contest at 5 Alarm Brewing Co. in Lake Mills - Time to dust off those ugly sweaters or get out your glue gun and puffy paint to create an original ugly Christmas sweater. Let’s see how creative and ridiculous you can get...while showing them your skills at karaoke. Mojo Productions will be on hand to entertain as DJ/Karaoke. Show us what you got on Friday, Dec. 23. They will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with prizes awarded around 9 PM. Come celebrate the start of Christmas break with your friends at 5 Alarm.
- Levi Smith & The Bad Landings at Mason City Brewing - Levi Smith & The Bad Landings are crashing the holiday weekend at Mason City Brewing Friday night. Special guest Dave Morris will be kicking off the show at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
- Bingo Night at the VFW in Clear Lake - Bingo Night at the VFW the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Must be over 21 to play. Clear Lake VFW will be hosting Bingo Night on the second and fourth Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Besides the good fun, the veterans and auxiliary volunteers will donate all proceeds from the games to community charities and veteran causes. Everyone wins at VFW Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
- Winter Youth Art Camp at Clear Lake Arts Center - Ages 6 - 13 are invited to this arts centered day camp. Every day students will get to experience the arts at the Clear Lake Arts Center. This day camp will feature hands-on activities to develop student's love for the arts. Students must bring a lunch and wear clothes that may get messy. Cost is $70 for nonmembers and $60 for members with scholarships available. Find more information at www.clearlakeartscenter.org. Starts at 10:30 a.m.
- Rural to Urban: Landscapes in the Permanent Collection at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Rural to Urban highlights landscapes in the Museum’s Permanent Collection. The exhibition will feature wild terrain, rural country sides and urban environments in a variety of media. Explore the American landscape without leaving the Museum. Rural to Urban will be on display in the Kinney-Lindstrom Gallery Oct. 21 to Jan. 4. Museum hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday.
- Michael Betz at Mason City Public Library - Join the Mason City Public Library as they welcome Michael Betz on Tuesday, Dec. 27. This live music will be performed in the Commons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Michael Betz is a composer, producer, keyboardist, percussionist, and bass vocalist. Free admission.
- Lego Day at the Library at Clear Lake Public Library - Lego Open Build will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all ages. No registration required for the afternoon building. They provide the materials, you provide the imagination.
- Imagination Exploration at Clear Lake Arts Center - Students of all ages are welcome to attend Imagination Exploration every Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Dec. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us at the Clear Lake Art Center to explore the arts from different angles. Participants will be encouraged to create in a guided, open studio format. The material cost is $5 per student. Payment will be accepted upon arrival each week, scholarships are available.
Wednesay, Dec. 28
- Little Learners Story Time at Clear Lake Public Library - Little Learners up to age five and their families are invited to join us at the library for story time each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Story time consists of stories, body movement activities, songs, and rhymes, helping children grow the skills they need to become lifelong readers. Feel free to stay after and play with special toys that will only be out on Wednesday mornings from about 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It's also a great time to make new friends.
- Feldspar at Mason City Public Library - Feldspar will be performing on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Mason City Public Library. Join others in the Commons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to listen to this local, popular band. Free admission.
- Wednesday Night Game Night at Sharkys in Clear Lake - They will have Trivia starting at 5 p.m. for your chance to Spin the Wheel of Prizes and then afterwards we will play their own game of Shark Attack.
- VFW Bean Bag Night at Clear Lake VFW - VFW weekly bean bag night is every Wednesday. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., play begins at 7 p.m. $1 entry per person, prize money awarded each week. Bring a snack to share if you like.
Editor's note: Due to impending inclement weather, event dates and times are subject to change.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com