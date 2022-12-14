North Iowa Escapades for Dec. 15 - Dec. 21

Calendar Events
Thursday, Dec. 15
- “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” Annual Holiday Event at The Music Man Square in Mason City - The Mason City Foundation, Music Man Square, Alpha Media, Huber Supply, North Central Mechanical, and North Iowa Community Credit Union present this amazing winter wonderland display for everyone to enjoy. The display opens Nov. 29 and runs to Dec. 30 at the Music Man Square. The display will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Due to our generous sponsors, admission is free. Come enjoy some new added fun this year; more decorated trees and photo opportunities for your holiday cards, family pictures, etc. Photographers are welcome.
- Clear Lake Candy Land at Clear Lake Arts Center - The Clear Lake Candy Land Village will be open for public viewing and voting, Dec. 3 to Dec. 24, during regular business hours at Clear Lake Arts Center. During this time visitors may tour and vote for the winner for just $1 as a fundraiser for the Clear Lake Arts Center. Winners will be announced Christmas Eve. Open during regular business hours.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- Run Club at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Run Club is here. Meet at Tellurian a few minutes before 6 p.m., but give yourself enough time to get signed in each night. They will start running at 6 p.m. The course is about three miles. Run or walk, you choose. These are not timed runs. Finish the course and get $3 beers until 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
- Adolf Dehn: Selected Works at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The MacNider Art Museum has several artworks by the Minnesota-born artist, Adolf Dehn, in the Permanent Collection. Adolf Dehn: Selected Works chooses some of his most vibrant pieces to be featured in this solo exhibition featured in the Center Space Gallery through February 18, 2023. Dehn was a printmaker and watercolorist and his work spans subject matter, from whimsical portraits to sweeping landscapes. Museum Hours are: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday and all legal holidays.
- Santa at SERVPRO in Mason City - SERVPRO of Mason City will be hosting a Toy Drive during their third Santa at SERVPRO event on Friday, Dec. 16. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Their shop will be turned into a drive-thru light show. There will be gift bags for kids, snacks, and hot chocolate. Join others to see some lights and take your picture with Santa. An unopened toy is not required for a picture with Santa but would be very appreciated.
- Light Up the Night at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - Enjoy the magical display of Christmas lights and get into the holiday spirit with the drive-thru Christmas light displays at the North Iowa Events Center. $10 per vehicle. Proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots, Crisis Intervention and Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. Runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Live Music at 173 Craft Distillery in Clear Lake - Live music from new group JPH playing at 173 Craft Distillery. This new group is Matt Jensen, Bill Phillips and Noah Harris. Show starts at 7 p.m.
- Jake Kemble at Mason City Brewing - Jake Kemble of the Des Moines based band Kick will play Mason City Brewing on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. Kemble and his band have influences from classic rock favorites, like the Beatles and AC/DC.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- Visit with Santa at Willowbrook Mall in Mason City - Santa will be at the Willowbrook Mall on Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa will be at the mall between 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a visit and photo with Santa.
- Chautauqua Talk: Linda McCann at the Floyd County Museum in Charles City - Come listen to Iowa author, Linda McCann, give a presentation on POW camps in Iowa, and specifically Floyd County. The presentation starts at 11 a.m.
- Visit with Santa in Central Park in Charles City - Come and see the magic and get your photo with Santa Claus at Central Park in Charles City. Santa is available from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- Marques Morel at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Marques Morel is a guitar-strumming, harmonica-wailing, cowboy hat-wearing songwriter and folk singer. Morel's sound is thick with the nostalgic elements of vintage country, delta blues, dust bowl folk and the Texas Troubadour tradition. This Saturday show starts at 3 p.m. and is free to the public.
Monday, Dec. 19
- Writing Group at Clear Lake Public Library - Bring a pencil and some paper and join a community of writers. Use the time to work on a project or join in on the prompts and games provided. The group will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday nights, starting in December. Free to the public.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
- Tiny Hands, Big Ideas at Clear Lake Arts Center - Join the Clear Lake Arts Center on Tuesdays, Aug.16 through Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. for a guided studio tour. This tour is for supervised kids up to the age of 5-years-old. Free admission.
- Book Chat: Best Reads of 2022 at Clear Lake Public Library - Come and discuss your favorite reads of 2022. Be sure to bring your recollection cap and books notes for this book discussion. They will also discuss, books coming out in 2023. As well as books that are slated to become movies in 2023. Starts at noon and is open to the public.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Wednesday Night Game Night at Sharkys in Clear Lake - They will have Trivia starting at 5 p.m. for your chance to Spin the Wheel of Prizes and then afterwards they will play their own game of Shark Attack.
- VFW Bean Bag Night at Clear Lake VFW - VFW weekly bean bag night is every Wednesday. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., play begins at 7 p.m. $1 entry per person, prize money awarded each week. Bring a snack to share if you like.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com