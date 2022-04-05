North Iowa Escapades for April 7-13

Calendar events
Thursday, April 7
- Fat Tire Bike Rides at Limestone Brewers in Osage - Join the Mitchell County Mountain Goats for some fat tire rides, on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. Leave the brewery around 5 p.m., out-and-back, return for some great beer and pizza.
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.
- Art Bugs: Hop Along at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - An art class for the smallest of artists – explore a variety of mediums. Children must be accompanied by caregiver. Join others from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fee is $10 per class for nonmembers and it is $9 for members per class. Class is for ages 2-4 with an adult caregiver.
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Tickets for the current show cannot be reserved online the week of the performance. Tickets can be reserved online via the virtual box office, by emailing aufrancer@waldorf.edu or calling the box office at 641-585-8585. Order early for best seats. General public tickets is $10 and season ticket price is $35. Starts at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 8
- North Iowa Bulls vs Bismarck Bobcats at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
- Eli Young Band at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - The Surf Ballroom welcomes Eli Young Band on Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m., tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Eli Young Band has always been unique in modern country music as a true band of brothers who cling fast to their Texas roots and has maintained an impressive trajectory with singles earning Billboard’s #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year.
Saturday, April 9
- J. Brooks 9th Annual Walk-A-Block for Autism Awareness at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - Join others at Southbridge Mall in Mason City as we gather for our 9th Annual J. Brooks Walk-A-Block for Autism Awareness for close to a decade, this event gives children on the autism spectrum and their families a chance to connect and celebrate together. Costs adults $20 and children $15. The walk is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Color Mash Up at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Practice your color mixing skills in this crazy and wild class. Wear clothes that can get messy. Class is from 2-4 p.m. and is meant for those five years old and up. Fee is $20 for non-members, members is $18.
- River City Chorus Spring Show at North Iowa Auditorium in Mason City - The River City Chorus is back. Barbershop music returns to the North Iowa Auditorium on Saturday. The River City Chorus will present the annual spring show – Back In Harmony – showcasing chorus and quartet performances from Mason City and Waterloo. Shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $12 advance or $20 at the door; children 12 and under $3 both shows. Group rates are available.
- 2022 Annual Fireman's Benefit Dance & Breakfast at Lake Mills Fire Department - Join the Lake Mills Fire Department for our 2022 Annual Fireman’s Benefit Dance & Breakfast. Breakfast will be served at the Lake Mills Fire Department from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is a free will donation. The doors will be open at 5 Alarm Brewing Co. at 6 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 8 p.m. by local favorites, Nate & Mindy Sletten.
- Neil Hewitt at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - He may be born and bred Iowan, but his heart is in Nashville. A country music super-fan and talented entertainer, Neil Hewitt has been performing for years, opening for well-known acts such as Kellie Pickler, James Otto, Jerrod Neimann, and others. He’s a staple at county fairs, casinos, and breweries – wherever country fans flock for a good time. Join us at 7 p.m. for a fun evening of familiar country and classic rock favorites and Neil’s own originals. No admission fee.
- The Kraft Brothers at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Coming from Kanawha, The Kraft Brothers play all your favorite country and rock songs you wish you heard more often. They bring the perfect mixture great music and an awesome time. You'll hear music from Johnny Cash to Eric Church, Kenny Chesney to Dwight Yoakum with some surprises. Performance starts at 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
- North Iowa Farm Toy Show at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - Enjoy this show at the All Seasons Building. Show featuring exhibitors displaying and selling farm toys, farm toy memorabilia, collectibles and more. 8:30am – 3:30pm. $5 per person 10 and older.
Monday, April 11
- Bingo Night at the VFW in Clear Lake - Clear Lake VFW will be hosting Bingo Night on the 2nd and 4th Monday's from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting on February 14th. Besides the good fun, the veterans and auxiliary volunteers will donate all proceeds from the games to community charities and veteran causes. Everyone wins at VFW BINGO. Must be over 21 to play.
Wednesday, April 13
- Toddler Gym & Swim at Cedar River Complex in Osage - Come to the CRC for a morning full of gym and pool play. This program is designed for children 3 to 5 years old, your child will experience a fun, stimulating environment while improving their social and physical skills. Please have your child come in comfortable play clothes with their swimsuit on underneath. The first half hour of class will be in the gym and the second half hour in the pool. Parents/ guardians are welcome to stay for the class, but do not have to (please do stay in the building though). From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and cost $5 for members and $7.70 for non-members. Call Sarah Gerbig at 641-832-3600 if you have questions.
- Bingo at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Perk up an otherwise humdrum with an invigorating game of bingo. One card at a time per person. Free to play but please consider buying a drink or two (and tipping your server) to help Fat Hill keep events like this going. There will be 15 rounds of bingo. Small prizes from local businesses for each round except for the 1st and 15th, which feature bigger prizes. The blackout prize on April 13th is an Amazon gift card. Must be 21 or older to play.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com