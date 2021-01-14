 Skip to main content
North Iowa attorney, musician named to Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Board
North Iowa attorney, musician named to Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Board

Vance Jorgensen

Vance Jorgensen, of Mason City, has been named to the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Board of Directors. His first meeting was Wednesday. 

A Mason City businessman and musician has been selected to serve on the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Board of Directors.

Vance Jorgensen will serve as an at-large member on the 14-person board, the association announced Wednesday ahead of his first meeting.

“We are so thrilled to have lifetime member Rockin’ Vance become our newest board member,” said Clay Norris, Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association executive director. “Vance has so much energy and enthusiasm … He is friendly, generous, full of great ideas, and he is ready to hit the ground running.”

Jorgensen brings business, law and musical experience to the board.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake and a law degree from Drake University in Des Moines.

Jorgensen has been practicing law since 1988, and he owns his own law firm in downtown Mason City. He also has experience in real estate development and property management.

A lover of rock ‘n’ roll and pop music, Jorgensen has performed professionally since 1977 with numerous bands and at a variety of venues, including the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park and the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.

He has also played several charitable live solo performances from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jorgensen is currently part of the Mr. V Trio, which played at “Live on Lake Street” in Arnolds Park in September.

Jorgensen said he’s honored and humbled by his appointment to the Board of Directors.

“Our association has a tradition of being inclusive of fans and musicians with a wide range of rock and pop music eras and genres,” he said. “We promote live music events that feature talent from young budding artists to nationally known acts, and everyone in between.

“I’ll look forward to working to promote the goals of our association and reaching out to music fans, musicians and venues across Iowa.”

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association, a nonprofit established in 1997, exists to preserve the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring artists.

The association, based in Arnolds Park, is home to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame, which has recognized several North Iowans over the years for their contributions to rock ‘n’ roll.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

