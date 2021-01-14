North Iowa attorney, musician named to Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Board

A Mason City businessman and musician has been selected to serve on the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Board of Directors.
Vance Jorgensen will serve as an at-large member on the 14-person board, the association announced Wednesday ahead of his first meeting.
“We are so thrilled to have lifetime member Rockin’ Vance become our newest board member,” said Clay Norris, Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association executive director. “Vance has so much energy and enthusiasm … He is friendly, generous, full of great ideas, and he is ready to hit the ground running.”
Jorgensen brings business, law and musical experience to the board.
He has a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake and a law degree from Drake University in Des Moines.
Jorgensen has been practicing law since 1988, and he owns his own law firm in downtown Mason City. He also has experience in real estate development and property management.
A lover of rock ‘n’ roll and pop music, Jorgensen has performed professionally since 1977 with numerous bands and at a variety of venues, including the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park and the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.
He has also played several charitable live solo performances from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Jorgensen is currently part of the Mr. V Trio, which played at “Live on Lake Street” in Arnolds Park in September.
Jorgensen said he’s honored and humbled by his appointment to the Board of Directors.
“Our association has a tradition of being inclusive of fans and musicians with a wide range of rock and pop music eras and genres,” he said. “We promote live music events that feature talent from young budding artists to nationally known acts, and everyone in between.
“I’ll look forward to working to promote the goals of our association and reaching out to music fans, musicians and venues across Iowa.”
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association, a nonprofit established in 1997, exists to preserve the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring artists.
The association, based in Arnolds Park, is home to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame, which has recognized several North Iowans over the years for their contributions to rock ‘n’ roll.
Couples renew their vows at Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake
The Surf Ballroom & Museum is special to Chandler and Matthew Koenen.
And they’re no stranger to the historic Clear Lake venue — or the Winter Dance Party.
“We love the music and the vibe,” Chandler said. “The community here is so great.”
In 2018, the couple married at the Surf Ballroom during the annual event’s wedding and vow renewal ceremony, making them the first legal wedding at Winter Dance Party.
The Koenens were among three who renewed their wedding vows Friday afternoon as part of the Winter Dance Party, which runs from Thursday through Saturday.
It was the second time they renewed their vows at the event.
“It’s our yearly tradition,” she said.
The couple, who met outside the Winter Dance Party, have been attending the event together for several years.
Matthew, a Hampton native, started attending the event in 2009, and Chandler, a Pella native, has attended since 2014.
Next year, the couple will be attending the Winter Dance Party with a baby. They’re expecting a girl in March.
“Coming here is so special to us,” Matthew said, adding they visit the venue throughout the year when they’re visiting family in North Iowa. “It’s a great feeling.”
Steve and Donna Durack, of Greenfield, Indiana, who have been married 47 years, have always wanted to renew their vows and decided to do it at their first Winter Dance Party.
The couple, who have been together since high school, retired from farming last year, giving them their first opportunity to attend the three-day rock ‘n’ roll event.
“The kids will go nuts because they don’t know we’re doing this,” Donna said.
Orlyn Brunssen has been telling people for decades that his wife, Kathy, proposed to him, and she has vehemently denied the claim.
But after Friday, he can say she did thanks to their first Winter Dance Party experience.
“It’s a pretty special first time here,” Kathy said.
The Brunssens, who have been married for 53 years, were gifted tickets to the event by their son and daughter-in-law for Christmas.
Kathy has been wanting to renew her vows for years, but Orlyn has refused, so she registered them for the wedding and vow renewal ceremony during the Winter Dance Party and told him about Thursday evening.
“He would never do it otherwise,” she said.
The Rev. Pat Hall, the lead pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, officiated the brief semi-formal vow renewal ceremony for the three couples.
Instead of exchanging rings, the couples placed plastic colored leis around each other’s necks. After the ceremony, they shared a dance.
Bottles of champagne and packages of Little Debbie cakes were provided. As a gift, they will receive VIP access during the Friday evening show.
Denni Sue Erickson has been planning and overseeing the event for a decade.
She said the ceremony has seen as few as three couples, or as many as 32, since it started in 2007.
“We don’t care how many we have,” she said. “It’s special to whoever’s here.”
The Winter Dance Party was started in 1979 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson’s last performance at the Surf Ballroom.
This year marks the 61st anniversary of the infamous Winter Dance Party concert tour and the Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash that killed the three rock ‘n’ roll legends — and pilot Roger Peterson — near Clear Lake.
Richie DeLuna, Mason City's 'King of Guitar,' finally joining Iowa rock royalty
Richie DeLuna lived and loved music.
That's a reality for most people who decide to make a career out of the art form, but perhaps even more so for someone who was old enough to be around for Beatlemania and grew up just miles away from where Buddy Holly played his last show. Those are building blocks to a strong rock foundation.
By the late 1960s, after he figured out how to play songs such as "Purple Haze" on guitar, DeLuna played in bands with names such as The Butterscotch Field that would play at long-since-defunct Mason City-area music venues like the old YWCA.
When the 1970s rolled around and DeLuna (born Dennis Luna) got his feet a little wetter, he and a wholly different band called Magnum managed to snag a gig opening for southern rockers Black Oak Arkansas at an outdoor-concert near Spencer, Iowa.
The height for him, though, was a show at the Surf Ballroom in 1979.
DeLuna and his band Corn Fed, the one he's best known for around the North Iowa area, kicked off the first Buddy Holly Tribute show which has now grown into a cottage industry as the Winter Dance Party which is held every year to coincide with the "Day the Music Died."
Even later in life, when he dealt with liver complications that led to his death in 2013 at the age of 60, DeLuna would still be recording and reworking the hundreds of songs he had.
And after a seven-year campaign, that work is now being recognized by the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.
The King of Guitar
DeLuna will be one of more than a dozen artists to be inducted into the hall over the weekend of Sept. 4, 2020 and though he won't be able to enjoy the recognition, his brother David Luna will be.
"It’s been long overdue, and I’ve said it’s going to be the last thing I do because he certainly deserves it," David said. "Everybody used to call him 'The King' because he was the King of Guitar."
To this day, David still has this kind of kid-brother awe when talking about Richie's work. When he reflects on a show of Richie's from the mid-1970s, he says his brother's playing then was "on another level." The music comparisons David makes for his brother are even more laudatory. "He’s got a song that sounds like Carlos Santana ... Stevie Ray Vaughan was a big, big influence for him too."
Others closely familiar with Richie's work back up such claims.
Roger Schinagel, a member of the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a regional consultant for the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association, agrees with those brotherly assertions.
"If you listen to many of his songs, he sounds a lot like Stevie Ray Vaughn. He can sound bluesy or really rock it," Schinagel acknowledged. But there were also flecks of artists such as David Bowie and the Velvet Underground that would filter into what Richie was doing as well.
Schinagel, who just last year helped the Mason City band The Ravons get in, said that one thing the hall looks for is impact. And he believes that Richie aces that test.
"I know Richie taught a lot of people around here to play and they became members of bands too. People wanted to play like him. He was such an incredible guitar player and songwriter," Schinagel said.
Pupils
Dan Rish is one of those people in North Iowa that were inspired by Richie's work and learned from him.
In the early days of Corn Fed, an underage Rish would sneak into extinct the Stagecoach bar and catch sets from Richie. Rish was nervous meeting him, even more so when he got good enough to play alongside Richie.
"I remember being really nervous because he’s one of my idols. Knowing how particular he is. But I remember being really excited as well," Rish reflected.
Rish, who still plays in the band Flyer, did a lot with Ritchie in a number of different projects over the years, including the last sessions that Richie ever did before he died.
But there's another, simpler, memory about Richie that looms largest in Rish's mind.
"We used to travel together and we would get in his Blazer and go gravel roading and listen to our recordings. Sometimes we would stop at these little hole-in-the-wall bars in these small towns and talk about what we were going to do next," he said.
Nothing complicated. Just two friends talking music.
Another local musician who's made it to the Iowa Rock Hall and played with Richie, John Behm, is similar in his exuberance for Richie and what he did.
"Richie helped steer me into some great music and for that I owe a debt of gratitude," Behm said.
Finally in
When Richie does finally occupy a permanent spot in the Iowa Rock Hall, it'll be a mix of joy and sadness for friends and family of his. Folks like David and Dan and John are happy to see him make it but disappointed with the time it took.
His brother David isn't bitter about it though. He understands how much of it is all just happenstance.
"He wasn’t at the right place at the right time."
Soon enough, Richie will be in the "right place."
Photographer behind historic Buddy Holly plane crash photos remembered in Surf Ballroom display
The late Globe Gazette photographer who captured the iconic images of “The Day the Music Died” is being honored at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.
That’s thanks to a portable display featuring the 4x5 Speed Graphic camera, flash and film holders Elwin Musser used to photograph the plane crash that killed rock ‘n’ roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson on Feb. 3, 1959, near Clear Lake.
“It’s another story to tell,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom & Museum executive director. “I always say there are a lot of stories to tell within these walls.”
Musser, who died on March 28, 2015, at 95, worked for the Globe Gazette from 1946 to 1981. He was the newspaper’s first full-time photographer.
The equipment, which the Globe Gazette gifted him when he retired, is on permanent loan to the Surf Ballroom for display.
“It was just the perfect location because of all the history,” said Marilyn Regnier, one of Musser’s four children. “I don’t think it should be anywhere else.”
Regnier gave her father’s equipment to the Surf Ballroom in August after seeing its museum.
The display, positioned in the southeast corner of the Surf Lounge, was revealed Wednesday ahead of the ballroom’s annual Winter Dance Party.
The Winter Dance Party was started in 1979 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Holly, Valens and Richardson’s last performance at the Surf Ballroom.
This year marks the 61st anniversary of the infamous Winter Dance Party concert tour and the plane crash that killed the three rock ‘n’ roll legends and pilot Roger Peterson.
Musser was the only photographer to cover the now-infamous event.
He captured everything from the wreckage to the bodies of the music legends in the snow.
His photo was selected in 1999 as a "Photo of the Century" by The Associated Press.
“All his pictures were important, but they just felt the camera needed a home,” Lietz said.
Although the Holly crash photo was his most famous, Musser compiled a diverse body of work in the 35 years he worked at the Globe Gazette.
President Harry Truman's stop in Manly in 1952; the visit of Pope John Paul II in Des Moines in 1979; a steam engine and diesel train collision in 1949; and the deadly Braniff Airlines crash in Swaledale in 1954 were just a few of the many historic moments he caught on film.
“He saw a lot of tragedy, and thankfully, a tremendous amount of good in the everyday goings-on and events of the people of North Iowa,” Regnier said.
Photography was her father's life, passion and hobby, she said. There was hardly a moment he didn’t have a camera — or two — around his neck.
Musser began his career with a 4x5 Speed Graphic camera, switching to 35mm before his retirement, but later, he started using digital cameras.
“The camera was a natural extension of himself,” Regnier said
Regnier hopes to visit the display with her mother, Elsie Musser, this summer.
She said the “beautiful display” memorializes the life’s work of her father.
“He was just a wonderful, wonderful person,” Regnier said. “I miss him every day.”
A memorial paying tribute to renowned Globe Gazette photographer Elwin Musser is now on display at the Surf Ballroom and Museum. Musser was no…
Here's a look at the Globe Gazette's photo collections of the last five years at the Surf Ballroom and Museum's legendary Winter Dance Party..…
Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom 2020 Winter Dance Party
It's already underway but we thought we'd remind you -- single day tickets for the 2020 Winter Dance Party are available.
The three-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Holly, Richardson and Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.
The lineup includes headliners Marty Stuart, Bowzer of Sha Na Na fame and The Kingsmen.
Thursday and Friday night tickets are $35 and Saturday night will set you back $75. A pass for all three days is $135.
For more information about the 2020 Winter Dance Party, visit www.winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com, call 641-357-6151 or email info@surfballroom.com.
76-year-old dancing marine gives regular performances in Zearing for his sister, care center residents
When he was 16, he took the girl of 15 who would later become his wife to a concert at the Surf Ballroom. It was a buck and a quarter to get in. They had no idea what would occur just hours later. It was the night Buddy Holly and others were killed in that infamous winter storm.
When he was 17, he was in the movie “The Outsider” with Tony Curtis. He says you’ll have to look close for him to find his part, but he’s there. He’s seen running the obstacle course with Curtis’s double.
He joined the Marines and served from 1960 to 1966, traveling the world in the process.
He’s gathered a lifetime of stories.
Now, every third Thursday of the month, 76-year-old Lee Meleney heads 76 miles south to Zearing, Iowa, where, backed by the Back Porch Pickers band, he’ll dance for a crowd.
The audience? Residents at Zearing Health Care Center.
It all started four years ago. Over Memorial Day weekend, he’d been visiting his now-81-year-old sister Rose, who lives with Alzheimer’s and resides at the care center. Back Porch Pickers, composed of Steve and Connie Chamberlain and Tom Schultz, was performing that day, when all of a sudden, they played “Get Rhythm” by Johnny Cash.
“I felt like showing off,” Meleney said of the moment when the song began. So he got up in front of the room and began dancing to the band’s music.
It was a hit. He got lots of cheers and laughs from the room. Steve Chamberlain of the band asked, “Why didn’t we have this a long time ago?”
Since that day, Meleney’s dancing has become a regular occurrence when he visits his sister. He says Rose knows when he arrives. “Oh, my brother’s here!” she’ll say.
Today, with his long and limber frame, it’s easy to believe Meleney still has some impressive dance moves in his repertoire. Bambi Cerka, activities director at the health care center, says she herself has danced with him a few times. Cerka confirms he’s a good dancer with a happy-go-lucky sort of personality.
Meleney feels perfectly fine dancing by himself, and other residents who can will join him. He’ll spin women around in wheelchairs, or when dancing alone, he’ll mime as if a woman is dancing with him. Some residents there call him “The Dancing Man.”
The third Thursday of the month is a special day for Lee and Rose. She’s the reason he visits in the first place. Meleney likes entertaining her, and Rose, too, loves to dance when she’s able.
I asked Lee what his favorite part about dancing for Zearing residents has been.
“Being there for my sister,” he said, without hesitation. “That’s what it’s all about.”
'The Day the Music Died;' Clear Lake visitors tour crash site of rock 'n' roll legends
CLEAR LAKE | Bundled in layers Winter Dance Party attendees ventured to the memorial site of rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Vales Saturday morning.
The three — along with pilot Roger Peterson — died in a plane crash Feb. 3, 1959, about 5 miles north of Clear Lake.
The memorial site tour, which features a motor coach ride to the farm field, was one of the events scheduled for the 39th annual Winter Dance Party, a multi-day tribute to the men including music, movies and more.
The site features large black-framed glasses like those Holly wore, as well as markers for the three musicians and the pilot and other items.
Clear Lake students, adults rock to 'Buddy's Buddies' for a cause
CLEAR LAKE | Heads bobbed, toes tapped and hands clapped Thursday afternoon as nostalgic '50s rock 'n' roll covers filled the E.B. Stillman Auditorium at Clear Lake Middle School for the Winter School Dance Party.
More than 300 middle-schoolers and adults attended the concert featuring live entertainment from "Buddy's Buddies," affiliated musicians from all over the world who performed an impromptu set list of Buddy Holly hits and other popular rock 'n' roll tunes.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” said Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee, who stood in the auditorium for his second Winter School Dance Party experience.
The concert was one of two held this week in conjunction with the annual Winter Dance Party hosted by the Surf Ballroom & Museum to commemorate rock 'n' legends Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens’ last performance in Clear Lake.
The three — along with pilot Roger Peterson — died in a plane crash Feb. 3, 1959, about 5 miles north of Clear Lake.
Richie Lee, a musician and regular contributor to “Buddy’s Buddies,” paused in the middle of the set to acknowledge the contributions of Tommy Allsup, Billy Corston and Jerry Dwyer, who have died in recent years.
“They’ll always be part of this, so we want to thank them,” he said.
Dwyer was on duty at the Mason City Municipal Airport early Feb. 3, 1959, when the plane carrying Holly, Richardson and Valens took off and crashed in a field a few minutes later. He owned the plane and found the wreckage the next day.
Since 2002, “Buddy’s Buddies” has performed at the E.B. Stillman Auditorium to help keep the musical legacy alive for another generation of students, said Paul King, of England, who created the musical group.
"I just like it," he said, looking into the auditorium where students could be seen standing, clapping and singing along to the music. "It's so fun."
About an hour into the concert, "Buddy's Buddies" slowed it down with a nod to Don McLean’s "American Pie," that contains the line, “The day the music died,” referring to the deaths of Holly, Richardson and Valens, before singing a few of their hits, like "That'll be the Day," "It's so Easy," and "Maybe Baby."
The concerts also featured a '50s costume contest.
The concerts and their $5 admission go to the Winter Dance Party Musical Scholarships and Awards program, which provides scholarships for high school graduates studying music at a college or university.
Since the scholarship fund was established in 1999, it’s awarded more than 80 students scholarships around the country in memory of those killed in the crash.
This year, the fund will award $1,000 scholarships in Garner, Clear Lake, Storm Lake and Lubbock, Texas, King said.
‘The Big Bopper’ documentary premieres in Clear Lake this weekend (with photos)
CLEAR LAKE | A British man is on a mission to get J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Richardson, Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens were killed on Feb. 3, 1959, in a plane crash near Clear Lake after their Winter Dance Party tour performances at the Surf Ballroom.
“Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and J.P. Richardson, ‘The Big Bopper,’ just hasn’t had that privilege,” said John Cumberland, a Big Bopper enthusiast from County Durham, England, Tuesday morning. “So I took it upon myself to try to get him into (it).”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, based in Cleveland, Ohio, recognizes and archives the “best-known and most influential” artists, producers, engineers and others who’ve had a significant impact on the development, evolution and preservation of rock ‘n’ roll.
Holly was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986, and Valens was inducted in 2001.
“I believe that all three should’ve been inducted together,” Cumberland said.
According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website, the Hall of Fame Foundation’s nominating committee selects the group of artists nominated in the performer category.
The nominees are then voted upon by historians, music industry members and past Hall of Fame inductees as well as the public.
An artist becomes eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.
“To people like me, who love rock ‘n’ roll, this is where it all starts because if it weren’t for (Holly, Valens and Richardson), there wouldn’t be any Beatles,” Cumberland said.
Cumberland’s years-long mission has been documented by David Taylor, a director and producer with Glasshouse Media, from Hartlepool, England.
The documentary, “Bopper and Me,” will premiere at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S. Fourth St., as part of the Winter Dance Party that takes place from Wednesday through Saturday.
“It’s a work in progress ... but we wanted to show it for the people who helped, especially the family of The Bopper and to the people who have been really supportive, including the guys here at the Surf,” Taylor said. “Everyone’s welcome to come along.”
He said he’s negotiating with some broadcasting companies in the U.K. in hopes they’ll pick up the documentary. Taylor said it’ll likely show in the U.K. before it’s shown in the U.S. more broadly than Saturday’s premiere.
Cumberland began his “long, expensive, almost divorced” mission more than five years ago after a radio advertisement featuring Richardson’s “Chantilly Lace” became a “great hit” for his scrap metal business.
A new search for a catchy advertisement tune shortly after yielded another Richardson song.
“The guy was a genius,” he said.
Cumberland, and some friends, flew from England to the U.S., where he visited Richardson’s birthplace Sabine Pass, Texas, and other places he’d been before his death in 1959 in Clear Lake.
He’s been attending the Winter Dance Party tribute for the past four years and he plans to do so “for the rest of my days.”
“This is my bucket list,” Cumberland said. “My bucket list is fulfilled. I needn’t go anywhere else.”
For more information about the "Bopper and Me," visit bopperandme.co.uk.
Central Iowa plane crash: Co-pilot tried to take control after pilot had heart attack
GUTHRIE CENTER -- A co-pilot in the Friday plane crash that killed four northwest Iowa people apparently tried to take over the controls after the pilot suffered a heart attack.
Guthrie County Deputy Todd Thorn said Sunday afternoon that 36-year-old Patrick Kellen, reportedly a student pilot who sat in the co-pilot's seat of the 1979 Piper single-engine plane, tried to take control of the plane after the pilot, 49-year-old Edward Anderson, suffered a heart attack.
Des Moines Air Traffic control requested an emergency landing at the Guthrie Center airport at around 5 p.m., but Kellen was apparently unable to get the plane to the airport. The sheriff's office said the plane crashed "very hard" in a cow pasture southwest of Guthrie Center, and searchers found the wreckage Saturday morning.
Four people were killed in the crash -- 15-year-old Samantha Clark, 28-year-old Tyler Douvia, and Kellen and Anderson. The group was heading to Osceola for a hunting trip. All were from Le Mars except Douvia, who resided in Merrill.
Thorn said Kellen was Clark's stepfather, but he was unsure of how the others in the plane were related.
Darrell Boggs, a friend of Anderson, said in a message Sunday afternoon that the city of Le Mars was hit hard by the loss.
"(Anderson) was an amazing person," Boggs said in a message. "Always willing to help another no matter what and a beautiful soul with a contagious personality."
Boggs said Anderson worked as a licensed electrician, and had been a pilot for a number of years.
Anderson, who was a custom motorcycle enthusiast in addition to his flying, was featured on the cover of Popular Mechanics magazine in November 1998. "Eddie could do a lot of things," Boggs said.
"I know he would have felt horrible for what happened and would have done anything in his power to land that plane if he could have," he said.
Friday's crash was the deadliest in Iowa since Feb. 16, 2007, when a Cessna 240A plane crashed near Council Bluffs, killing all four occupants. That crash was caused by inclement winter weather, according to data from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The FAA is expected to launch an investigation into the crash. All four bodies were taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.
Buddy Holly's 80th birthday celebration set at Arnolds Park
ARNOLDS PARK – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association will host an 80th birthday celebration for 2000 Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Holly at the Roof Garden Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Holly would have been 80 on Sept. 7. He died in a Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash after playing a concert at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
To honor this hallmark year, the association will present “Buddy 80,” a day-long event including a new exhibit opening, birthday cake reception, afternoon activities with music and special guests as well as an evening concert of his music.
Featured artists will be 18-year-old Andy Yaun, “The Rockabilly Kid,” from Monticello, Wisconsin, whose aim is to start the next rockabilly revival, and The Holy Rocka Rollaz from Minneapolis, a high-energy trio specializing in the authentic sounds of the 1950s.
The association’s exclusive “Buddy 80” exhibit will receive its "grand reveal" from 1 to 5 p.m. in the museum with a birthday cake reception, silent auction and music by Andy Yaun in the Roof Garden Ballroom from 1 to 3 pm.
Reminiscing with special guests will take place in the adjoining Majestic Pavilion from 3 to 5 p.m. Included are Virginia Perl, author of the forthcoming memoir “The Girl in the Photo,” which refers to the iconic photograph she’d taken with Buddy Holly, his wife Maria Elena Holly and Phil Everly in New York City in 1958; Dan Borland, official photographer for the British Buddy Holly Society at Sir Paul McCartney’s Buddy Holly birthday party at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City in 2000; and geography professor Kevin Romig, who charted Holly’s entire touring career in his work “Not Fade Away: The Geographic Dimensions of Buddy Holly’s Meteoric Career” that will be featured as part of the new exhibit.
These activities are free and open to the public. Included is an all-day vintage car show supported by the Black Knights Car Club and Iowa Great Lakes Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America.
The evening concert will begin at 6 p.m. featuring The Holy Rocka Rollaz. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission.
Some of the featured pieces in the “Buddy 80” exhibit will be a new letter to fans from the (Buddy) Holley family in Lubbock, Texas, including Buddy’s oldest brother, Larry Holley, and his daughter, Buddy’s niece, Sherry Holley, who is contributing her artwork “Buddy’s Memories” made of original tile from the Holley Tile Co. in Lubbock especially for “Buddy 80.”
This piece will be displayed and auctioned at the event to support the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association.
Other exhibit highlights include Buddy Holly’s autograph for a music journalist, his 1955 high school graduation invitation, and his own promotional copy of his first record “Blue Days Black Nights.” Additional memorabilia is being contributed by “Peggy Sue” Gerron, the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock, 40-year Crickets biographer Gary Clevenger, Music Heritage UK in London, England, and Buddy Holly collectors from the US and UK.
Tickets for the “Buddy 80” concert are available at the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Museum in Arnolds Park, online at www.iowarocknroll.com and at the Roof Garden Ballroom entrance on Saturday beginning at 5 pm. Follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
