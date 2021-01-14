North Iowa attorney, musician named to Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Board

Jorgensen is currently part of the Mr. V Trio, which played at “Live on Lake Street” in Arnolds Park in September.

Jorgensen said he’s honored and humbled by his appointment to the Board of Directors.

“Our association has a tradition of being inclusive of fans and musicians with a wide range of rock and pop music eras and genres,” he said. “We promote live music events that feature talent from young budding artists to nationally known acts, and everyone in between.

“I’ll look forward to working to promote the goals of our association and reaching out to music fans, musicians and venues across Iowa.”

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association, a nonprofit established in 1997, exists to preserve the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring artists.

The association, based in Arnolds Park, is home to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame, which has recognized several North Iowans over the years for their contributions to rock ‘n’ roll.

