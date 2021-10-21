North Iowa Area Escapades

Thursday, Oct. 21
- Levi Smith at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Levi Smith returns to Fat Hill for an evening performance. Come out for a pint and enjoy catchy original songs and popular classics by Tom Petty, Neil Young, the British invasion and west coast scene bands, as well as acoustic inspirations familiar in his music. No admission fee. Performance begins at 7 p.m.
- The Wizard of Oz at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City - “Just Follow the Yellow Brick Road”; good advice if there ever was some. Follow Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion and the Tinman on their journey as they seek a brain, courage, a heart and a home. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Costs $13 for adults; $10 for 18 years and under. Other shows on Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.
- Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - The Waldorf Community Artist Series opens its 2021-2022 Season welcoming back Emmy winning singer/songwriter, Shaun Johnson (Tonic Sol-Fa) with the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, rescheduled from the 2020 season. For more information or to order tickets go to bomanfineartscenter.org. Starts at 7:30 p.m. with tickets costing $25.
Friday, Oct. 22
- Mason City Farmers Market- Starts at 4 p.m. and offers local produce, baked goods, meats, gluten-free products, flowers, honey, and other food and farm products that can all be sold on site at the market. Customers can order online at Curbside Market. EBT & SNAP are accepted as well with DUFB (Double Up Food Bucks). Located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue, just south of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
- The Nightmare at Legacy Ranch in Clear Lake- Actors bring both classic and current horror figures to life in this award-winning Halloween attraction. The hike begins in the Halloween museum featuring classic characters throughout the years. Once you finish there, a haunted, wild west town awaits the brave. Groups will be able to guide themselves through an 1800s haunted town and into the ranch’s “Trail of Terror” which takes you through the forest. The Haunted Hike is ranked in the “Top 10 Best Halloween Attractions in Iowa. Hike times are 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October plus Halloween night! Tickets are $15 per person. Call (641)-357-1695.
- Arsenic & Old Lace at Mason City Community Theatre- Performance begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices: Adults $15; Students $10; Online $15. The show will run through Oct. 24.
- Ron & Steve Unplugged at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Good tunes and bad jokes! Ron & Steve will perform music from the 50’s – 80’s. Starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
- Fatober Zombie Ride at Limestone Brewers in Osage- A free bike ride while showing off your best zombie costume from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ride begins and ends at Limestone Brewers. There will be prizes for best zombie costume and music from Ruthless Ruth from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. along with a food truck, pizza and beer. Those with questions can call Derek Mauser at (641)-330-2653.
- Friends of Pilot Knob Halloween Hike at Deadman's Lake in Forest City- Join a hike around Deadman's Lake from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., learn about Pilot Knob's nocturnal animals, and have a treat when you are done. Children must be registered to receive a treat bag after the hike. You may wear a costume if you wish. No weapons or scary costumes. Suggested free will donation $2 per child. All donations benefit the Friends of Pilot Knob. Sign up at signup.com/go/NdhrhYw.
- Cresco Wildlife Club Chicken Dinner at Howard County Fairgrounds - A chicken dinner served with green bean casserole, french fries and onion rings and all sorts of dessert treats. Cost for adults is $12 and kids 12 and under is $6. Doors open at 4 p.m. Serving starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Carry-outs available.
- Matt & Laurel at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join us at 7 p.m for a cozy fall evening in the taproom for soulful renditions of some of your favorite songs from across at least five decades, everything from Elvis Presley to Whitney Houston to Chris Stapleton. Long-time performers (and husband and wife) Matt & Laurel write their own tunes as well. This show is free for everyone.
- Dickie at Mason City Brewing - Dickie is back at Mason City Brewing. Free solo show from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
- Public Ice Skating at Mason City Arena - Open skate admission is $3 and skate rental is $5. No sticks or pucks allowed. Open ice skate begins at 1 p.m.
- Footbridge Concert Series Presents Dr. Amanda McCandless at The Music Man Square in Mason City- The Mason City Foundation and Music Man Square presents the next installment of The Footbridge Concert Series. Dr. Amanda McCandless will perform a free live clarinet concert at 4 p.m. This performance will have free seating at Music Man Square and broadcast live stream via Star 106.1 and Super Hits 102.7, and on 97.9 FM KCMR.
Monday, Oct. 25
- 26th Annual Spookwalk at Riverfront Park Trail in Charles City - Celebrate Halloween by wearing your costume and walking the trail through local businesses and organizations. The event is free to the public and treats will be handed out at the end of the event. Line-up will take place behind Charles City Public Library and the walk will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be a special pre-entry period from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for kids who have special/sensory needs or may struggle with large crowds. Call the Main Street Charles City Office at (641)-228-2335 or email info@charlescitychamber.com to pre-register; no early entry will be allowed that night without pre-registration.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
- Storytime at the Hampton Public Library- Halloween - Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Hampton Public Library for preschoolers and kindergartners. Costumes are optional.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com