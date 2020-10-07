NIACC presents virtual escape room as part of series

Some virtual fun is coming to North Iowa.

The North Iowa Area Community College is hosting “Follow Me: The Virtual Escape Room,” a high-stakes interactive mystery experience, at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of its Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

“Follow Me: The Virtual Escape Room” is an escape room meets Sherlock Holmes. Within an hour, participants will work with their team of sleuths to decode the clues, defuse a bomb, save their missing partner Detective John Axley and track down the villain.

“I can honestly say it’s the first time I’ve gone an entire hour without thinking about the pandemic,” said Lindsay Dalrymple, Performing Arts and Leadership Series director. “It didn’t matter that I didn’t know everyone I played with, it was such an engaging and refreshing experience.”

The Performing Arts and Leadership Series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.

Nearly half of the acts, including musicians, authors and productions, as part of the 2019-2020 series were postponed to the fall or 2021 due to COVID-19.

The 2020-2021 series lineup, which Dalrymple said was confirmed in February, hasn’t been publicly announced.