NIACC Jazz Festival goes virtual in 2021

Six high school bands will participate in the North Iowa Area Community College Jazz Festival this month.

The festival, now in its 25th year, will take place virtually on Friday, Jan. 22.

“It’s important we still provide a high-quality event for our students who have already missed so many opportunities this year, even if that means thinking outside of the box,” said John Klemas, head of instrumental music at NIACC.

Klemas created the festival to provide area students the opportunity to perform and receive productive feedback from educators and performers outside their programs without the pressure of competition.

Last year, the two-day festival featured clinics with 10 high school bands at the North Iowa Community Auditorium.

The adjudicators were members of Sammy Miller and The Congregation, a seven-piece jazz band from New York City that was scheduled to perform at NIACC as part of the college’s Performing Arts and Leadership Series but due to inclement weather and the coronavirus pandemic, the show was rescheduled and postponed.

The Performing Arts and Leadership Series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.

