NIACC Jazz Festival goes virtual in 2021

Six high school bands will participate in the North Iowa Area Community College Jazz Festival this month.
The festival, now in its 25th year, will take place virtually on Friday, Jan. 22.
“It’s important we still provide a high-quality event for our students who have already missed so many opportunities this year, even if that means thinking outside of the box,” said John Klemas, head of instrumental music at NIACC.
Klemas created the festival to provide area students the opportunity to perform and receive productive feedback from educators and performers outside their programs without the pressure of competition.
Last year, the two-day festival featured clinics with 10 high school bands at the North Iowa Community Auditorium.
The adjudicators were members of Sammy Miller and The Congregation, a seven-piece jazz band from New York City that was scheduled to perform at NIACC as part of the college’s Performing Arts and Leadership Series but due to inclement weather and the coronavirus pandemic, the show was rescheduled and postponed.
The Performing Arts and Leadership Series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.
Historically, the series brings more than 20 acts, including musicians, authors, comedians and productions, to North Iowa, but because of the pandemic, its organizers have been forced to modify the way they offer entertainment and education as well as engage the community.
Klemas approached Lindsay Dalrymple, Performing Arts and Leadership Series director, last year about offering the jazz festival in a different format instead of canceling it.
Dalrymple had booked the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, an all-female big band, as clinicians and performers for the 2021 event, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and renovations to the community auditorium, a public performance wasn’t possible.
Klemas and Dalrymple worked with DIVA Jazz leader and drummer Sherrie Maricle to explore alternate options for the festival.
Belmond-Klemme High School, under the direction of Mike Stittsworth; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, under the direction of Jeff Griffin; Clear Lake High School, under the direction of Holly Prier; Central Springs High School, under the direction of Cole Younger; Mason City High School, under the direction of Sam Bills; and Gilbert High School, under the direction of Byron Tinder; will participate in this year’s virtual festival.
Students will have an hour to perform their musical pieces from their schools for members of DIVA Jazz Orchestra and receive feedback from them via Zoom.
