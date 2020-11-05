NIACC hosts virtual program with author of Flint water crisis book

The North Iowa Area Community College is hosting its second virtual Common Read program.
A conversation between Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, author of “What the Eyes Don’t See,” and Charlene Widener, NIACC vice president of academic affairs and student success, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Hanna-Attisha is a pediatrician, professor and public health advocate who spearheaded efforts to reveal and fix the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.
Alongside a team of researchers, parents, friends and community leaders, Hanna-Attisha broke the story that in 2014, a change in the city’s water source resulted in lead leaching into the drinking water, causing irreversible damage to Flint’s residents.
Her book, “What the Eyes Don’t See,” is a firsthand account of the signature environmental disaster of our time that has become a timely playbook of resistance, hope and personal advocacy.
It grapples with environmental injustice while sharing a story of a city on the ropes that came together to fight for justice, self-determination and the right to build a better world for their children. It also tells the inspiring personal story of Hanna-Attisha as an immigrant, doctor, and scientist.
The program, sponsored by MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, can be found on the NIACC YouTube account or the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series Facebook page when it airs.
The Common Read, a program designed to engage NIACC students, staff and community members in a unified intellectual activity, is supported by the Performing Arts and Leadership Series.
The Performing Arts and Leadership Series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.
Historically, the series brings more than 20 acts, including musicians, authors, comedians and productions, to North Iowa, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, its organizers have been forced to modify the way they offer entertainment and engage the community.
In June, NIACC premiered its first virtual Common Read program “Who Owns the Ice House: A Conversation with Clifton Taulbert and Dr. Steve Shulz,” and in October, it hosted a virtual escape room.
For more information, visit www.niacc.edu/pals or to learn more about Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, visit www.monahannaattisha.com.
