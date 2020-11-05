NIACC hosts virtual program with author of Flint water crisis book

The North Iowa Area Community College is hosting its second virtual Common Read program.

A conversation between Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, author of “What the Eyes Don’t See,” and Charlene Widener, NIACC vice president of academic affairs and student success, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Hanna-Attisha is a pediatrician, professor and public health advocate who spearheaded efforts to reveal and fix the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

Alongside a team of researchers, parents, friends and community leaders, Hanna-Attisha broke the story that in 2014, a change in the city’s water source resulted in lead leaching into the drinking water, causing irreversible damage to Flint’s residents.

Her book, “What the Eyes Don’t See,” is a firsthand account of the signature environmental disaster of our time that has become a timely playbook of resistance, hope and personal advocacy.

It grapples with environmental injustice while sharing a story of a city on the ropes that came together to fight for justice, self-determination and the right to build a better world for their children. It also tells the inspiring personal story of Hanna-Attisha as an immigrant, doctor, and scientist.

