New book highlights stories, histories of closed North Iowa schools

“If not written down, whoever remembers it other than passing down through family lore,” he said.

The stories he shares can’t be duplicated because many of the schools are gone, and so are many of those who attended them, Kenyon said.

He said at least six of the people he interviewed from North Iowa for the book have died.

Kenyon acknowledged there are many closed schools across the state that aren’t in the book, but he said there is a school, and history, from each Iowa county featured.

“High schools have long made up the social fabric in communities across the state, especially in rural Iowa. By engaging with community members in the 102 schools cited in the book, Dr. Kenyon reveals the extreme pride people of Iowa have in their schools and communities,” said Dave Else, University of Northern Iowa PHD, professor emeritus. “’Echoes in the Hallways’ showcases how Iowans have built an extraordinary education system school by school. Because it is so well researched and written, once you pick it up, you’ll have a hard time putting it down.”