Nature Stories and Songs: Animals at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City on Jan. 19

Scarlet tanager

A scarlet tanager surveys his surroundings at the Lime Creek Nature Center bird feeding station.

Come and enjoy great nature songs and stories with your family. Imagine and explore our world with Naturalist Heather’s favorite children’s books and music. Winter is a great time to read and enjoy some time together. Each month will be a different theme that you won’t want to miss. Pre-registration is required, call 641-423-5309 to register.  The fun begins at 4:30 p.m.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

