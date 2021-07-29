 Skip to main content
National Night Out at Mason City Arena
National Night Out at Mason City Arena

National Night Out 6

The 36th annual National Night Out Tuesday at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

The Mason City Police Department and the Community Policing Advisory are sponsoring a night of free food, refreshments and entertainment from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Along with DJing, inflatables for kids and prizes, there will also be information booths for community programs. Dial up (641)-421-3650 to know more.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

