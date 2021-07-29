National Night Out at Mason City Arena

The Mason City Police Department and the Community Policing Advisory are sponsoring a night of free food, refreshments and entertainment from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Along with DJing, inflatables for kids and prizes, there will also be information booths for community programs. Dial up (641)-421-3650 to know more.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Jared McNett
Reporter
