Musicians, fans cut loose at Country Thunder in Forest City after long wait

Country Thunder Iowa has been a grand coming out party after more than a year of COVID-19 limitations.
The first Country Thunder Iowa was formerly known as the Tree Town music festival. However, the annual Forest City event extravaganza was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“This the heartbeat of America right here,” John Rich told attendees during Big & Rich’s opening night concert. “Nobody’s wearing a mask. It feels like America all over again.”
There actually were some masks seen on the events grounds, but not many. Denny and Christie Banken of Forest City said they attended all prior Tree Town festivals, except one, as they welcomed Country Thunder from near the stage.
“We’re just ready to hear live music,” Christie Banken said. “It’s been too long -- two years too long.”
Several up-and-coming music artists were also excited to take the Country Thunder stage after a year of waiting for the big event.
“It’s a thrill to be the first one on this stage,” Nolan Sotillo told the crowd on June 11. “Let’s have some fun, yeah?”
Sotillo released a new single, “Stop,” on May 21 with more new music scheduled to be released this summer.
“He was actually scheduled to play Country Thunder in 2020, so this year he’s finally getting to take the big stage,” said Sotillo’s promoter Haley Teske. “Nolan always puts on a hell of a show. He’ll be playing Country Thunder Wisconsin, Country Thunder Florida, and Country Thunder Arizona this year as well as some other unannounced festivals and club dates.”
Country Thunder Iowa 2021 musical artist Jenny Tolman was just as eager to take the stage in Forest City on June 12. Tolman too was booked for Country Thunder 2020 and waited for 2021. Her debut album, “There Goes the Neighborhood,” released last year, has been widely acclaimed.
“This is the ideal gig for any artist,” Tolman said. “I could hardly sleep last night because I was so excited about this, especially the cat walk.”
She said she is a Nashville native who was born into a musical family with her father having been in the Indian River Boys quartet organized by Burt Reynolds “back in the day.” Performing in Iowa for the first time, her next show is in Omaha on June 13 as part of a short Midwest run.
The Rockhold family traveled from Iowa Falls for this year’s entire three-day festival, especially to see one of Kathy Rockhold’s favorite bands, Old Dominion, all while celebrating her birthday, which was the same day the main act was performing on June 11.
“I’m celebrating with Old Dominion tonight,” Rockhold said. “I thought it would be a perfect gift. I’m treating myself. We’re making a weekend of it.”
Seated on either side of her were husband David Rockhold and son Jared Rockhold who recently turned 14 years old and was celebrating too, seeing one of his favorite artists, Kane Brown, on June 12.
Brad and Belinda Nelson of Des Moines found time for some old-style country slow dancing off to the left side of the stage and crowd on June 11.
“We cut two records during the COVID thing, but nobody heard us (live),” said the Cadillac Three singer and guitarist Jaren Johnston. "Well, we’re doing that tonight.”
Old Dominion sent attendees home happy with the strong vocals of the lead singer Matthew Ramsey. The multiple award-winning group plays contemporary country with rock instrumentation and pop overtones in many songs. They have had a number of crossover hits and played most of them, including “Hotel Key.”
Current songwriting and musical sensation Hardy and the long-running bands Lonestar and Lynyrd Skynyrd were slated to close the festival on Sunday night, June 13.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.