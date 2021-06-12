Musicians, fans cut loose at Country Thunder in Forest City after long wait

“He was actually scheduled to play Country Thunder in 2020, so this year he’s finally getting to take the big stage,” said Sotillo’s promoter Haley Teske. “Nolan always puts on a hell of a show. He’ll be playing Country Thunder Wisconsin, Country Thunder Florida, and Country Thunder Arizona this year as well as some other unannounced festivals and club dates.”

Country Thunder Iowa 2021 musical artist Jenny Tolman was just as eager to take the stage in Forest City on June 12. Tolman too was booked for Country Thunder 2020 and waited for 2021. Her debut album, “There Goes the Neighborhood,” released last year, has been widely acclaimed.

“This is the ideal gig for any artist,” Tolman said. “I could hardly sleep last night because I was so excited about this, especially the cat walk.”

She said she is a Nashville native who was born into a musical family with her father having been in the Indian River Boys quartet organized by Burt Reynolds “back in the day.” Performing in Iowa for the first time, her next show is in Omaha on June 13 as part of a short Midwest run.