When punk rock was in its prime in Mason City

"I’ve collected comics since I was a teenager and some of that bled in," Meggers said.

Once they landed on a name and had practiced plenty, it was only a matter of time before the group played its first show. As far as debuts go, it was inauspicious.

"I think our first show was out in front of the chicken coop," Meggers recalled.

He said that the band only managed to land a few more shows after that, but there's one in particular that Meggers, Wheeler and Adams still speak of with nothing but fondness.

Pitched through the ceiling

By the time that Ming's Daughter was ready and able to play shows, Derek Reynolds, a vocalist for the Mason City punk band Sorry Excuse, was pretty near a pro at organizing concerts at local venues such as the North Star Lounge and the Elks Lodge.

"We played in the basement with a few other bands. It was an incredible experience," Meggers said of the show Ming's Daughter played at the Elks Lodge. "(It was) my first taste playing music for a decent number of people who were there to hear the type of music we were playing. There was crowd surfing going on. Pretty sure (someone) got pitched through the false ceiling."