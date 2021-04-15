Surf Ballroom adds nine shows to its upcoming concert slate

A day later, tickets will go on sale for the 1980s arena rock group Night Ranger which is best known for the 1984 power ballad "Sister Christian." The sale starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20 and tickets cost $34 in advance or $39 at the door. The show itself will take place on Friday, July 9.

Then, on Wednesday, April 21, again at 10 a.m., tickets to see Canadian folk-rock lifer Gordon Lightfoot go on sale. The man behind tracks such as "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" actually has a Mason City connection through his wife Kim Hasse who is a native. Tickets for that show, which will happen on Tuesday, July 20, will run between $40 and $55 in advance.