Surf Ballroom adds nine shows to its upcoming concert slate

An organizing principle for the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake during the 2021 concert season is all about welcoming live music back to its historic stage after a pandemic year that's been defined by closures. In the coming months, organizers there will have quite the deep and eclectic welcoming party for concertgoers.
On Saturday, May 29, an alterative reggae band from Wisconsin known as TUGG will bring relaxed grooves and good vibes to the Surf Ballroom. Tickets to see the band, which has performed with reggae luminaries such as Ziggy Marley and Barrington Levy, run $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They are on sale now.
Less than a month later, on Friday, June 18, American Idol winner Maddie Poppe is returning to North Iowa with Season 16 runner-up Caleb Hutchinson. The Clarksville native grew up there playing guitar, ukulele and piano and has released two LPs to this point as well as a Christmas EP. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 19 and cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
A day later, tickets will go on sale for the 1980s arena rock group Night Ranger which is best known for the 1984 power ballad "Sister Christian." The sale starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20 and tickets cost $34 in advance or $39 at the door. The show itself will take place on Friday, July 9.
Then, on Wednesday, April 21, again at 10 a.m., tickets to see Canadian folk-rock lifer Gordon Lightfoot go on sale. The man behind tracks such as "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" actually has a Mason City connection through his wife Kim Hasse who is a native. Tickets for that show, which will happen on Tuesday, July 20, will run between $40 and $55 in advance.
That same day, tickets are also going on sale to experience a late-1960s sunshine pop melange that features The Turtles (best known for "Happy Together" and "It Ain't Me Babe") as well as Three Dog Night vocalist Chuck Negron (who sang on "One") and The Association (who played at the Monterey Pop Festival along with Jimi Hendrix). The show is happening on Thursday, August 19 and tickets are $39 in advance or $44 at the door.
Finally, on Thursday, April 22, tickets to see country artist Martina McBride go on sale for between $55 and $85. Since 1992, McBride has had hits with songs such as "Independence Day" and sold more than 18 million records. The show itself will happen on Friday, August 27.
Along with TUGG, tickets are also on sale now to see The Beach Boys on August 16, AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck on July 16 and doo-wop and rock & roll revue The Whitesidewalls on August 6.
In a press release from the Surf Ballroom, a number of the shows such as those from TUGG, Poppe, Lightfoot and McBride are listed as seated shows with chairs and tables placed on the dancefloor.
For more information, visit www.surfballroom.com.
