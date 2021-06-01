Reggae music royalty making its way to the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Even when summer starts to fade and things cool off in North Iowa in September, the Surf Ballroom and Museum in Clear Lake will continue to bring the heat with a pair of just-announced concerts.
On Friday, September 17, the latest iteration of the Wailers, the reggae band which played with Bob Marley and crafted songs such as "Get Up, Stand Up" and "I Shot the Sheriff," will perform at the Surf with Andy Hughes from the ska and reggae band TUGG which just played in Clear Lake over the weekend.
According to the group's website, one of the current Wailers, Aston Barret Jr., is the nephew of original drummer Carlton Barret, while another, Donald Kinsey, actually played guitar in Marley's group in the mid-1970s. Periodically, members of the group have played with Marley's children including Damian and Stephen.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and the doors open at 8 p.m.
For those planning their summer getaways, Clear Lake has a variety of fun to offer.
The following month, on Sunday, October 17, Elvin Bishop will take to the stage to unspool guitar solo after guitar solo.
A blues music lifer who grew up in Iowa, Bishop was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 as part of the Butterfield Blues Band which played at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 where Jimi Hendrix burned his guitar while playing "Wild Thing."
Since leaving the Chicago blues rock group in 1968, Bishop has played with artists such as B.B. King, the Allman Brothers Band, Bo Diddley, Charlie Daniels, George Thorogood and John Lee Hooker. In 2017, Bishop's album "Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio" received a Grammy nomination for "Best Traditional Blues Album."
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and the doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for both shows are available online at SurfBallroom.com.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.