Reggae music royalty making its way to the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Even when summer starts to fade and things cool off in North Iowa in September, the Surf Ballroom and Museum in Clear Lake will continue to bring the heat with a pair of just-announced concerts.

On Friday, September 17, the latest iteration of the Wailers, the reggae band which played with Bob Marley and crafted songs such as "Get Up, Stand Up" and "I Shot the Sheriff," will perform at the Surf with Andy Hughes from the ska and reggae band TUGG which just played in Clear Lake over the weekend.