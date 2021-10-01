Q&A with Rudy Gatlin of The Gatlin Brothers

After 67 years of being in the music business in some form or fashion, Rudy Gatlin of The Gatlin Brothers said that there aren't a lot of disputes anymore with his brothers and bandmates Steve and Larry. If one somehow does emerge, it gets taken care of pretty quickly.

"We’ve never had that many. We pretty well know what we want to do and how we want to do it," Gatlin said over the phone on Thursday afternoon while traveling to a show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gatlin said one thing that helped is that the brothers have always kept busy with projects. When they were trying to break through in the early 1970s, there wasn't a lot of squabbling or worrying about whether or not things would pan out for the gospel group.

"We were young, so we just bided our time," Gatlin said.

These days, that time tends to be divided three ways: recording songs, doing TV and touring. With the pandemic putting a kibosh on most of their 2020 concert plans, Gatlin said that he and his brothers greatly appreciate being able to get back out on the road now.

Friday night, at 7 p.m., the Grand Ole Opry members journey takes them to the North Iowa Community Auditorium in Mason City. Before the show, Gatlin chatted with the Globe Gazette about what music he's listening to these days, what he still has left to prove and why there won't be another farewell tour.

When you're out on the road going to shows or maybe back at home just relaxing, what music do you find yourself listening to?

I don’t listen to a lot of music. On FaceTime, I catch some music stuff. Like Tony Bennett. I catch all those videos he did with those guest artists. It’s just classic torch songs ... I tune into some comedy Facebook stuff. I catch a couple of comedians I know, I listen to some of that stuff.

Who was the first country artist to really grab your attention?

Johnny Cash. He was so big. He was popular with all folks. All genres. And he had a national TV show. That might be the first.

How would you say your show has changed over the years?

We’ve done pretty much the same show. We open up with some hits. Then we do a few things off some albums. And then we end with some hits. You’ve got to do those. Might throw in a new tune every now and again.

Since you've been doing shows for so long, what do you still worrying about when you're out performing?

Guitars can go haywire. Video sometimes doesn’t work like we want it to. Little glitches here and there. We can make it work if we have to sit at the front of the stage and sing real loud and bang on our guitars.

Do you feel like you still have things left to prove?

No. We still want to be creative. We do not have a record deal but if one comes along we’ll give it our best. If it all ended tomorrow, we’d be fine with the legacy. We’ve made our mark.

I know you all have had farewell tours before, what’s continued to bring you all back together and put you out on the road?

We did that once a long time and never again. Probably not. We’ll just keep singing until we can’t do it anymore or they quit paying us. Hopefully we’ll be singing in some capacity for awhile.

Tickets for The Gatlin Brothers show start at $20. Call (641)-422-4188 for more information.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

