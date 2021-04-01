North Iowa Band Festival organizers announce theme, now taking parade entries

With a little less than two months before the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival kicks off in Mason City, event organizers now have a theme.

"The theme for the annual festival, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend (May 27-31), recognizes the unfortunate events of the past year with a positive wordplay: 'Banding Together and Marching Forward,'" a press release from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

Along with the theme, organizers announced that they are now accepting entries for the parade which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.

"For the safety of participants and spectators, all hand-outs (candy, flyers, trinkets) will be prohibited this year," the release made sure to specify.