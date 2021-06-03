Joan Jett and the Blackhearts bringing rock 'n' roll to the Surf Ballroom in September

On Friday, Sept. 10, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take to the stage at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake to rip through six decades of hard rock and punk tunes. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. and tickets to see the multi-platinum act are $62 in advance or $67 at the door.

Before the Blackhearts years, Jett made waves as a teenager in the all-female, West Coast punk band the Runaways who are best known now for the early punk classic "Cherry Bomb," which dropped as a single the same year as "Blitzkrieg Bop" by the Ramones. Though the Runaways only stuck together for four albums over a four-year period, they've since been immortalized in film and are counted as a influence by countless female bands that have arrived on the scene since their time.