Joan Jett and the Blackhearts bringing rock 'n' roll to the Surf Ballroom in September

North Iowa rock music aficionados won't hate themselves for seeing this show.
On Friday, Sept. 10, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take to the stage at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake to rip through six decades of hard rock and punk tunes. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. and tickets to see the multi-platinum act are $62 in advance or $67 at the door.
Jett notched her first hit as a solo act with the furious, sub-three minute missive "Bad Reputation" before cementing her status with the anthemic "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," an adept cover of "Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James and the Shondells and the groove-heavy kiss-off "Hate Myself for Loving You."
Before the Blackhearts years, Jett made waves as a teenager in the all-female, West Coast punk band the Runaways who are best known now for the early punk classic "Cherry Bomb," which dropped as a single the same year as "Blitzkrieg Bop" by the Ramones. Though the Runaways only stuck together for four albums over a four-year period, they've since been immortalized in film and are counted as a influence by countless female bands that have arrived on the scene since their time.
Along with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Jett's also been listed as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone. She's the second hall-of-famer the Surf Ballroom has announced this week after news on Tuesday that blues lifer Elvin Bishop is making his way to town in October.
