Country Thunder takes over Forest City this week

Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
That's what the organizers behind the Country Thunder Iowa music festival in Forest City are betting on when concertgoers first come through the gates on Friday, June 11.
"Your (first) festival back, you’ll remember for the rest of your life," Country Thunder Director of Marketing and Media Relations Gerry Krochak said.
In 2020, the festival didn't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2019, the event took place under the "Tree Town" banner. So it's not merely the first festival back, but the first iteration altogether in its new format.
Despite the yearlong delay, Krochak said that organizers were able to retain almost all of the artists who were set to perform for the festival in 2020. Which means that attendees can expect to hear from of-the-moment Billboard chart behemoths such as Kane Brown and Old Dominion as well as long-running bands like Lonestar and a group out of Jacksonville, Florida that goes by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
"The biggest, most-established acts and the young up-and-comers," as Krochak said. "(It) takes a lot of planning and a little bit of good luck."
The kick-starter
One of those up-and-comers is Florida-native Nolan Sotillo, who's kicking off the entire festival on Friday, at 4:30 p.m. The self-described "soulful country rock" artist is new to both the festival circuit as well as performing in Iowa but said that he has a plan for how he'll approach his set.
"We’re here for good music and I hope people can appreciate my stuff. I know I’m an opener, I’m embracing that role," he said.
Sotillo, who listens to artists as unrelated as George Strait and Pink Floyd, recently released his single, "Stop," which he said took patience because it was written more than a year ago but not put out right away in part because of not being able to tour on it due to the pandemic. "Finally putting out music is exciting and it opens up so many doors," he said.
Playing a festival such as Country Thunder is one door opening for Sotillo and he said he's treating it as a way to set things off for the audience, but also as a possible learning experience.
"I’ll only be there Friday but just learning from guys who played so many shows. They’re pros. I’m a professional too but I’d like to think I can learn," Sotillo said. Following the show, he shared that he's headed back to Nashville to continue work on his latest project.
Full lineup
After Sotillo, festivalgoers will see the southern rock group The Cadillac Three at 6 p.m., the all-over-the-map duo Big & Rich at 8 p.m. and the pop-tinged Old Dominion at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, festivities begin with the fusion-heavy Payton Smith at 3 p.m., followed by the "High Class White Trash" balladeer Jenny Tolman at 4:30 p.m., then "Pretty Heart" singer Parker McCollum at 6 p.m., longtime performer Clay Walker at 8 p.m. and Kane Brown, whose 2018 album, "Experiment," debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, finishes off the night.
Sunday, folks will hear from Canadian singer Meghan Patrick at 3 p.m., the reflective Troy Cartwright at 4:30 p.m., Lonestar, best known for "Amazed," at 6 p.m., "One Beer" artist Hardy at 8 p.m. and then, closing down the entire occasion, Lynyrd Skynyrd at 10 p.m.
"When we finish the festival and people leave with smiles, (we'll realize) that’s a very big thing that we missed," Krochak said.
Discount tickets for the festival are still available online at CountryThunder.com or through participating Hy-Vee locations. Single-day passes cost $75 a pop, while three-day tickets run $130.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.