Country Thunder takes over Forest City this week

"The biggest, most-established acts and the young up-and-comers," as Krochak said. "(It) takes a lot of planning and a little bit of good luck."

The kick-starter

One of those up-and-comers is Florida-native Nolan Sotillo, who's kicking off the entire festival on Friday, at 4:30 p.m. The self-described "soulful country rock" artist is new to both the festival circuit as well as performing in Iowa but said that he has a plan for how he'll approach his set.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We’re here for good music and I hope people can appreciate my stuff. I know I’m an opener, I’m embracing that role," he said.

Sotillo, who listens to artists as unrelated as George Strait and Pink Floyd, recently released his single, "Stop," which he said took patience because it was written more than a year ago but not put out right away in part because of not being able to tour on it due to the pandemic. "Finally putting out music is exciting and it opens up so many doors," he said.