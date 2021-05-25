 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom announces its 'Summer Showcase Series'
0 comments
alert top story

Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom announces its 'Summer Showcase Series'

{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake travel - Surf interior - dance floor and stage

The Historic Surf Ballroom and Museum serves as a music and event venue as well as a rock-and-roll museum. A guided tour is available and recommended for music and history buffs.

The Surf Ballroom and Museum's summer schedule just got a little bit busier. 

Tuesday morning, the Surf announced its "Summer Showcase Series" that will run every Wednesday night from June 2 through August 11. 

According to a press release from the Surf, the shows will be free and feature "live music by local and regional musicians."

First up on the schedule is B2Wins, which the press release describes as a sort-of omnivorous musical act that draws from power-pop, hip-hop, funk and ukulele music. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The Brazilian 2wins are redefining live music," the release boldly stated. 

At that show, the Surf is also giving away tickets for the sold-out Brothers Osborne concert scheduled for June 24.

The Surf Ballroom "Summer Showcase Series"

Doors for the Surf Ballroom's "Summer Showcase Series" open each Wednesday at 6 p.m. and shows are free.

Other performers for the "Summer Showcase Series" include: an Elton John and Billy Joel tribute duo, Surf Zombies with the Split Second Band and a singer-songwriter showcase fundraiser for St. Jude Research.

Doors open each Wednesday at 6 p.m. and are sponsored by Raymond James. 

Remembering 'The Day the Music Died': Buddy Holly, Surf Ballroom coverage over the years

On Feb. 3, 1959, rock 'n' roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and pilot Roger Peterson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake after their performance at the Surf Ballroom. They had been traveling across the Midwest on their "Winter Dance Party" tour.

Collected here is just a handful of related coverage from the Globe Gazette over the years.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsay Lohan lands Christmas romantic comedy with Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News