Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom announces its 'Summer Showcase Series'

The Surf Ballroom and Museum's summer schedule just got a little bit busier.
Tuesday morning, the Surf announced its "Summer Showcase Series" that will run every Wednesday night from June 2 through August 11.
According to a press release from the Surf, the shows will be free and feature "live music by local and regional musicians."
First up on the schedule is B2Wins, which the press release describes as a sort-of omnivorous musical act that draws from power-pop, hip-hop, funk and ukulele music.
"The Brazilian 2wins are redefining live music," the release boldly stated.
At that show, the Surf is also giving away tickets for the sold-out Brothers Osborne concert scheduled for June 24.
Other performers for the "Summer Showcase Series" include: an Elton John and Billy Joel tribute duo, Surf Zombies with the Split Second Band and a singer-songwriter showcase fundraiser for St. Jude Research.
Doors open each Wednesday at 6 p.m. and are sponsored by Raymond James.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.