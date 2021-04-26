 Skip to main content
Buckcherry bringing its hard rock riffs to The Surf Ballroom
Buckcherry bringing its hard rock riffs to The Surf Ballroom

The historic Surf Ballroom stage sits empty in December 2020 as no concert acts had been able to perform because of gathering size restrictions put in place in Iowa.

 Chris Zoeller, Globe Gazette

Seeing Buckcherry in concert means getting to hear them say "Sorry," and this summer North Iowa residents will get that chance.

On August 29, the hard rock band behind the aforementioned "Sorry," "Crazy B...." and "Lit Up" will take the stage at the Surf Ballroom

Surf Ballroom- Buckcherry

Buckcherry is slated to drop a new album, 'Hellbound,' in June before appearing at the Surf Ballroom in August. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Almost two weeks ago, Surf Ballroom officials announced a summer slate of concerts that included The Beach Boys, Gordon Lightfoot and American Idol winner/North Iowa native Maddie Poppe. 

On Saturday, May 29, an alterative reggae band from Wisconsin known as TUGG will play the Surf. Tickets to see the band, which has performed with reggae artists such as Ziggy Marley and Barrington Levy, run $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They are on sale now. 

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, April 27th at 10 a.m. and $25 in advance/$30 at the door. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

