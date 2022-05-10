Music Man Square prepares to host Meredith Willson birthday celebrations

Blow out the candles Meredith Willson, you're turning 120 this year.

To celebrate the late composer's birthday and legacy, The Music Man Square is hosting an event on May 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This party is free to public and features musical talents around North Iowa.

Willson was a Mason City native and became famous for writing and composing "The Music Man" during the 1950s. Influences from the musical can be seen around Mason City and in the city’s nickname — River City.

"We are taking some of the elements that we had last year and making it even bigger this year," said Amy Kaduce, who is helping to organize the event.

Kaduce says people who come will be greeted by a pep band, a new addition to the celebrations this year. The pep band will be made up of local musicians in the area playing a wide variety of instruments. They will be playing a variety of Willson's classics along with a few surprises.

People are invited free to join the band that day, all they need to do is email Kaduce at amy@kcmrfm.com ahead of time. All ages and instruments are welcome to join. Those who sign up will be given sheet music and will need to be at roll call at 4:30 p.m.

"I've got a seventh grader from Newman who wants to play and their parents are asking 'hey, I got a younger one who wants to come play.' I'm like absolutely. That's what this is all about," said Kaduce.

A choir, directed by Dennis Lee of Una Vocis, will be singing music from "The Music Man." All of those who are in the choir will be dressed the part and look like they are in the earlier 1900s. Several people around the area will be taking center stage to perform solos during the event.

"We have some amazing voices in there," said Betsy Kirby, who is helping organize and taking part in the vocal performances. "We have past Music Man players and we have enthusiasts like me. It's just really fun."

Willson's music has presented a challenge for the singers. Kirby says the intervals in the music has been difficult to learn during practice.

"Our groups were sitting there, just staring at the music and thinking 'he was not a singer'," said Kirby. "It is evident he was a brilliant writer for instrumental. But yeah, it's hard."

Kirby said the second through fourth grade students from Jefferson Elementary will also be performing and dressed in costume.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a lot of the same as our celebration last year just involving a few more people and a few more songs," said Kirby.

Kids will have plenty of opportunities to have fun with a handful of activities. Kaduce says the kids who come will have the opportunity to make their own spats, which is the part of the marching band uniform that covers part of the shoe.

A free screening of the 1962 version of "The Music Man" will be at 6 p.m. The birthday shenanigans will also have people in character wandering around the streetscape. Free cake and popcorn will be served to attendees.

Event organizers are preparing for bigger numbers this year since activities are getting back to full speed according to Kaduce. She added she was looking forward to being a big kickoff to North Iowa Band Fest, which is on May 26.

An event like this is important to Kaduce, Kirby, and all those involved to keep Willson's name important. Both mentioned it is a good celebration to educate kids on who Willson was.

"I feel a huge responsibility as a music teacher to perpetuate the knowledge and the awareness and the music. I think that every kid in Mason City should know who Meredith Willson is," said Kirby.

"This is really an opportunity to come out and enjoy some Mason City history with your neighbors and to really watch your neighbors perform," said Kaduce.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.