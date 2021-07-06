Skateboarder comes home to Mason City to create tribute film for a friend

Tsushima ventured to southern California as well but decamped to San Diego. Though they were two North Iowa skateboarding kids living about 120 miles away from each other in the Golden State, Miller said that they didn't see each other much.

"We kind of lost touch," he said. "He was out in California living his dream. He was getting sponsors and getting paid to film skateboarding."

When things changed

That changed one day when Tsushima was out skating a pool in Carlsbad.

"He slipped out and smacked his head and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was in a coma for a couple weeks. He was in the hospital for six months or so," Miller said.

Miller was in Los Angeles filming something then, so he didn't find out until a cousin got in touch. According to a 2015 article from the Ames Tribune: About two months after the accident, Tsushima returned to Ames to live with his mother and stepfather while entering recovery at the On with Life brain rehabilitation center in Ankeny.

"He was recovering for about a year and things were looking good. He wasn’t fully back to normal but it was feeling promising," Miller said.