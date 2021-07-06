Skateboarder comes home to Mason City to create tribute film for a friend

After Mason City native Darren Miller got his first skateboard from Target as an eight-year-old, he'd spend up to eight hours a day practicing tricks in his driveway and basement. When he got good enough to get a pro board, at age 10, he bought one from Opies Skate Shop, which is now in Southbridge Mall.
He would take that board and others like it all over town. Five hours a day at the Ray Rorick Skate Park where he met older dudes who hipped him to new approaches and tricks. Entire weekends spent going down rails and over staircases at sites such as The Music Man Square and St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish.
"We would go downtown and get in trouble down there," Miller said. While doing that, Miller said that he or another friend would film the crew doing tricks and then those videos would get uploaded to YouTube. According to Miller, those skate clips were strong enough that he built up a subscriber base of 16,000.
Now, after years in California spent making music videos for mainstream hip-hop artists such as "T-Shirt" for Migos and "White Iverson" by Post Malone, and serving as a director photography for a Paramount film, Miller is back in Mason City working on a narrative film about those years when he first grew to love skateboarding and one particular friend who left a major impression on him.
An organic skater
The film's called "Geo," the nickname of friend Georgie Tsushima, and its synopsis on the website for director/producer Chris Laughter is: "One skateboarder will go for broke to beat the odds and inspire their town. A short film about big dreams on borrowed time."
"Living in Mason City, I was always trying to con people to get me to Ames. It was always a thing I was trying to get down there to hang with Georgie. They were a unique group of guys pushing the skateboarding I was trying to do. After a couple of years, we were a close knit family even though I lived an hour away," Miller recalled.
When Miller would take trips there, he said he would go to the Ames Skate Park, since renamed for Tsushima, or carve up the Iowa State campus.
"There’s a lot of great street spots," Miller said.
As far as skating went, he said that what impressed him so much about Tsushima is that his style just felt organic: "When he first moved to Ames, he wasn’t very good at skating but he picked up really fast. He was addicted to it like we all were. We would eat, drink and breathe skating. If that’s all you're doing, you’re going to get good at it."
MASON CITY | Shaun Levad, the owner of Opies Skate Shop at the Southbridge Mall, has been skating in Mason City since he was 5 years old.
With their relationship, Miller said that Tsushima became an older brother to him: "We were so addicted to skateboarding that we were not really worried about what was happening outside of that world. You didn’t really miss your family. They were your family."
Once high school ended, Miller said that he packed his car full and moved to Santa Barbara, California, where he attended the Brooks Institute of Photography. He said that his first trip to California, years earlier, was actually facilitated by Opies owner Shaun Levad.
Tsushima ventured to southern California as well but decamped to San Diego. Though they were two North Iowa skateboarding kids living about 120 miles away from each other in the Golden State, Miller said that they didn't see each other much.
"We kind of lost touch," he said. "He was out in California living his dream. He was getting sponsors and getting paid to film skateboarding."
When things changed
That changed one day when Tsushima was out skating a pool in Carlsbad.
"He slipped out and smacked his head and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was in a coma for a couple weeks. He was in the hospital for six months or so," Miller said.
Miller was in Los Angeles filming something then, so he didn't find out until a cousin got in touch. According to a 2015 article from the Ames Tribune: About two months after the accident, Tsushima returned to Ames to live with his mother and stepfather while entering recovery at the On with Life brain rehabilitation center in Ankeny.
"He was recovering for about a year and things were looking good. He wasn’t fully back to normal but it was feeling promising," Miller said.
But then, in 2015, Tsushima passed away from a medical issue a day after opening the FLC Skateshop in Ames, which was named for his group of skate friends from high school. Miller said that in the years since, hundreds of people will gather annually in the George Tsushima Memorial Skate Park at 1330 Sixth Street to pay him tribute.
"That just shows the amount of impact he had on people. I can’t think of other people where hundreds meet on their behalf," Miller said.
The film "Geo" is on behalf of his friend as well, but Miller said that it isn't 100% true to life. There are liberties taken. "What we’re filming isn’t a documentary. It’s my narrative vision of his story. Everything isn’t accurate. It’s my creative take on skateboarding in the Midwest."
Though film work is his profession now and he only skates every few months, Miller still has nothing but reverence for all that time spent on a board.
"I would say I owe everything I have to skateboarding. It taught me persistence. It gave me the drive I have. Learning tricks over and over. Not giving up. I took what I learned from that and put it in the rest of my life. I owe everything to skateboarding and my love for it is still the same."
