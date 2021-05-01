Silo, a movie partly filmed in Mason City, to hit theaters nationwide next week

"Traditionally, independent films are released in limited theatres in big cities, however, that was not the path for SILO," a press release for the film stated. "The team felt that they had worked so closely with the farm community to make the film that it would be more natural and effective to tap into those strong relationships to distribute and release the film."

Per the release, the film's director, Marshall Burnette, grew up in farm country in Tennessee and was "shocked by the frequency and horrid nature of grain entrapment incidents."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cast for the film includes Jeremy Holm, who was on the Netflix series 'House of Cards' and the USA drama 'Mr. Robot,' Jack DiFalco, who worked on the 'Daredevil' show, and Jim Parrack, who had a regular role on HBO's 'True Blood.'

According to Sukup, Sam Goldberg, a producer on the film, approached the company in 2017 while he was doing location scouting for 'Silo.'