Listen Now: Episode 28 of '...Just To Be Nominated': Oscars! Oscars! Oscars!

Oscars! Oscars! Oscars!
Today we are all punch drunk from all things Oscar that went down last night and hoo boy, do we have some thoughts!
Jared, Bruce and Chris recorded this episode directly after the ceremony ended, rather abruptly as it were, which we for sure get into.
Also we hash out some of the snubs, surprises, sling a little shade (here's looking at you Sorkin), and rate the deeply divisive ceremony overall with some teacher-approved letter grades.
And to see how we did overall on our picks you can give our episode from the past week a listen as well:
Below is our roundup, along with links to where you can stream them.
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 2020
- The Celebration 1998
- The Father 2020
- Hillbilly Elegy 2020
- Judas and the Black Messiah 2021
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 2020
- Mank 2020
- Minari 2020
- Nomadland 2020
- One Night in Miami… 2020
- Promising Young Woman 2020
- Sound of Metal 2019
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 2020
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday 2021
Just to be Nominated is hosted and produced by Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee, along with Bruce Miller, the editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Jared McNett, a reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.