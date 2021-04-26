Listen Now: Episode 28 of '...Just To Be Nominated': Oscars! Oscars! Oscars!

Oscars! Oscars! Oscars!

Today we are all punch drunk from all things Oscar that went down last night and hoo boy, do we have some thoughts!

Jared, Bruce and Chris recorded this episode directly after the ceremony ended, rather abruptly as it were, which we for sure get into.

Also we hash out some of the snubs, surprises, sling a little shade (here's looking at you Sorkin), and rate the deeply divisive ceremony overall with some teacher-approved letter grades.

