Listen Now: Episode 27 of '...Just To Be Nominated': Oscar Predictions
Here we are, taking one last look at our Oscar picks before the red carpet gets rolled out on Sunday evening, passing our predictions on to you! We don't agree across the board, of course, but it's that kinda tension that gives spice to life, right?

Oh, and also there's a very unexpected digression into the Danish filmmaking movement known as Dogme 95, but we promise it's painless and gives Bruce a good reason to bust out his Abe Froman ("Sausage King of Chicago") impression.

Make sure you're subscribed to the show so you can hear our reactions to the winners and losers and everything in between on Monday morning!

Below is our roundup, along with links to where you can stream them:

Just to be Nominated is an entertainment podcast hosted and produced by Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee, along with Bruce Miller, the editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Jared McNett, a reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa. Search for the show wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

