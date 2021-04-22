Listen Now: Episode 27 of '...Just To Be Nominated': Oscar Predictions

Here we are, taking one last look at our Oscar picks before the red carpet gets rolled out on Sunday evening, passing our predictions on to you! We don't agree across the board, of course, but it's that kinda tension that gives spice to life, right?

Oh, and also there's a very unexpected digression into the Danish filmmaking movement known as Dogme 95, but we promise it's painless and gives Bruce a good reason to bust out his Abe Froman ("Sausage King of Chicago") impression.

Make sure you're subscribed to the show so you can hear our reactions to the winners and losers and everything in between on Monday morning!