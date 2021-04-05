Listen Now: Episode 26 of "...Just To Be Nominated": More Awards Season Action!

Last time you heard from us, we were reacting to the Academy Award nomination announcements.
Now, we're breaking down the winners and losers of Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards and what those portend for the Oscars on April 25.
Then, we chat about what we're presently watching, the charms of splatter-filled B-level movies and what DC could do differently with their superheroes. (There's plenty of "Snyder Cut" talk.)
"...Just to be Nominated" is hosted and produced by Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee, along with Bruce Miller, the editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Jared McNett, a reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa.
To listen to more episodes of "...Just To Be Nominated," visit https://omny.fm/shows/just-to-be-nominated/playlists.
