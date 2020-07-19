You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
More than $100,000 in Iowa Cultural Affairs grants go toward projects in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin and Hancock
0 comments
alert top story

More than $100,000 in Iowa Cultural Affairs grants go toward projects in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin and Hancock

{{featured_button_text}}
MacNider Art Museum

MacNider Art Museum.

Each year, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards money to creative projects across the state as a way of investing in art, helping boost quality of life and promoting economic growth. 

According to a press release, this year, in total, the department gave out $2,018,052 through 176 grants across the state for "community initiatives, creative projects, cultural organizations, small businesses and individuals."

Just over $103,000 of that went to 11 projects and programs spread out across North Iowa.

The largest figure for a project in the region, $18,176, went to the Garner Public Library in Hancock County for the purpose of putting issues of the Kanawha Reporter from 1932–1988 and 2004–2015 onto microfilm. According to the available grants list, "Once microfilmed, these issues, along with any issues already microfilmed, as well as issues of other nearby newspapers will be digitized."

Along with that, $17,085 was granted to the Franklin County Historical Society for the purpose of applying for a National Historical Landmark designation for the REA Power Plant in Hampton.

Exactly $15,000 went to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City for "operating support."

Three projects in the area received $10,000: North Iowa Area Community College's PAL Family Series in Mason City, the Cedar River Complex's "The Things You Can Do! A Seussical Collaboration" in Osage and La Luz Hispana's "Gran Festival North Iowa."

A total of $5,000 went to the Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake, the Floyd County Historical Society and Museum in Charles City, the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education in Hampton and the South Square in St. Ansgar for "operating support."

Finally, $3,000 went to the Charles City Arts Center for its "Charles City Art-A-Fest Juried Art Show."

"These funds are critical to help sustain arts, film, heritage and cultural vibrancy across the state and showcase Iowa’s world-class cultural programs and destinations with help from our state’s hard-working artists, historic caretakers and creative business owner," Director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Chris Kramer said in the release. "It is important that we support our creative economy when this sector needs it more than ever."
 
The grants are divided into the three categories: arts and culture grants, film and media grants and history grants.
 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: "Lisa Shows You Nature" Episode 6: A quick chat with a deer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News