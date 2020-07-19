More than $100,000 in Iowa Cultural Affairs grants go toward projects in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin and Hancock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards money to creative projects across the state as a way of investing in art, helping boost quality of life and promoting economic growth.

According to a press release, this year, in total, the department gave out $2,018,052 through 176 grants across the state for "community initiatives, creative projects, cultural organizations, small businesses and individuals."

Just over $103,000 of that went to 11 projects and programs spread out across North Iowa.

The largest figure for a project in the region, $18,176, went to the Garner Public Library in Hancock County for the purpose of putting issues of the Kanawha Reporter from 1932–1988 and 2004–2015 onto microfilm. According to the available grants list, "Once microfilmed, these issues, along with any issues already microfilmed, as well as issues of other nearby newspapers will be digitized."

Along with that, $17,085 was granted to the Franklin County Historical Society for the purpose of applying for a National Historical Landmark designation for the REA Power Plant in Hampton.