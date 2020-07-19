More than $100,000 in Iowa Cultural Affairs grants go toward projects in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin and Hancock

Each year, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards money to creative projects across the state as a way of investing in art, helping boost quality of life and promoting economic growth.
According to a press release, this year, in total, the department gave out $2,018,052 through 176 grants across the state for "community initiatives, creative projects, cultural organizations, small businesses and individuals."
Just over $103,000 of that went to 11 projects and programs spread out across North Iowa.
The largest figure for a project in the region, $18,176, went to the Garner Public Library in Hancock County for the purpose of putting issues of the Kanawha Reporter from 1932–1988 and 2004–2015 onto microfilm. According to the available grants list, "Once microfilmed, these issues, along with any issues already microfilmed, as well as issues of other nearby newspapers will be digitized."
Along with that, $17,085 was granted to the Franklin County Historical Society for the purpose of applying for a National Historical Landmark designation for the REA Power Plant in Hampton.
Exactly $15,000 went to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City for "operating support."
Three projects in the area received $10,000: North Iowa Area Community College's PAL Family Series in Mason City, the Cedar River Complex's "The Things You Can Do! A Seussical Collaboration" in Osage and La Luz Hispana's "Gran Festival North Iowa."
A total of $5,000 went to the Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake, the Floyd County Historical Society and Museum in Charles City, the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education in Hampton and the South Square in St. Ansgar for "operating support."
Finally, $3,000 went to the Charles City Arts Center for its "Charles City Art-A-Fest Juried Art Show."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
