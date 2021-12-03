MCHS instrumental music department's winter concert is on Dec. 12

The Mason City High School instrumental music department will be presenting its winter concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The concert will be performing in the MCHS Performance Hall located in the FEMA room. The concert is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Both concert band and symphonic band will be performing a collection of holiday classics. Sam Bills and Russ Kramer will be leading this concert as a celebration of the instrumental music department's 95th year.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.