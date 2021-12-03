 Skip to main content
MCHS instrumental music department's winter concert is on Dec. 12

Mason City High School Band

The Mason City High School Band gives a performance at the 2018 commencement ceremony.

The Mason City High School instrumental music department will be presenting its winter concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The concert will be performing in the MCHS Performance Hall located in the FEMA room. The concert is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Both concert band and symphonic band will be performing a collection of holiday classics. Sam Bills and Russ Kramer will be leading this concert as a celebration of the instrumental music department's 95th year.

Mason City Schools updated logo

Mason City Schools logo

