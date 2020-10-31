Mason City native launches LGBTQ+ children's book

In fact, Sparky is her son’s childhood nickname, and the fact that there is no father in the book mirrors her solo parenting of her children.

She hopes “Sparky’s Big News” will help normalize the differences between cisgender heterosexual child’s play and LGBTQ+ child’s play for the next generation and encourage parents to raise children in a climate of love and acceptance instead of hate and rejection.

Lapointe said she wanted to write the book because she didn’t find anything about children growing up and realizing their sexuality on their own. The children’s books she found related to LGBTQ+ issues featured children with gay or lesbian parents or relatives.

“I want kids to know their sexuality is something to celebrate and not something to be ashamed of, put down or discriminated against,” she said. “I felt like (the book) was something that could save families and save lives.”

Lapointe, who’s been dedicated to LGBTQ+ causes for much of her life, said the recent U.S. Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, and the 2020 Election motivated her to release the book when she did.

“We are facing a lot of turmoil now, and we have to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.