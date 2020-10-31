Mason City native launches LGBTQ+ children's book

A climate of love and acceptance.
That’s how Nancy Lapointe described her childhood as one of 10 children born to Francis and Betty Lou Lapointe in Mason City.
“That’s how we were raised,” she said, describing her family as a diverse bunch.
Lapointe, who now resides in Escondido, California, wanted to share that message with other families in her new children’s book, “Sparky’s Big News” that launched Tuesday.
The 35-page coming-of-age story, set on the south Texas coast, follows Sparky from toddler years to college as he discovers his core identity with support of his mother and sister.
“Sparky’s Big News” is told in a comic-book style that shares steps along Sparky’s journey to discovering his sexual identity through the eyes of himself, his sister and his mother.
The illustrations by Len Hernandez, a well-known San Antonio, Texas, artist, highlight the differences between cisgender heterosexual child’s play and LGBTQ+ child’s play.
“The more books about varying gender roles, the more children will be able to grow up in a climate of acceptance,” she said.
Lapointe said the book is semi-autobiographical because it incorporates her experiences raising a gay son and growing up with a gay brother.
In fact, Sparky is her son’s childhood nickname, and the fact that there is no father in the book mirrors her solo parenting of her children.
She hopes “Sparky’s Big News” will help normalize the differences between cisgender heterosexual child’s play and LGBTQ+ child’s play for the next generation and encourage parents to raise children in a climate of love and acceptance instead of hate and rejection.
Lapointe said she wanted to write the book because she didn’t find anything about children growing up and realizing their sexuality on their own. The children’s books she found related to LGBTQ+ issues featured children with gay or lesbian parents or relatives.
“I want kids to know their sexuality is something to celebrate and not something to be ashamed of, put down or discriminated against,” she said. “I felt like (the book) was something that could save families and save lives.”
Lapointe, who’s been dedicated to LGBTQ+ causes for much of her life, said the recent U.S. Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, and the 2020 Election motivated her to release the book when she did.
“We are facing a lot of turmoil now, and we have to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.
Lapointe, who has also written two novels and a screenplay, offers self-publishing assistance, ghostwriting, biography writing, book editing and other services through her business Mouse Tower Publications.
For more information about her work, visit www.mousetowerpublications.com, and to purchase her book, visit amazon.com.
