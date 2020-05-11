Mason City Municipal Band season canceled

After making that move, Chamber President Robin Anderson said that "this cancellation is nothing compared to what local businesses, employees and essential workers are going through" while promising that "A tradition as strong as the Band Festival will survive and so will our region. We'll get through this together."

Since 1920, the Mason City Municipal Band's performed for at least 10 weeks during the summer.

It was formed that year by the Chamber of Commerce which recruited musical ringers from across the country including the cornet player from John Philip Sousa's band, Frank Simon and Meredith Willson himself. At that debut performance the band was said to have a splendid "attack" and harmony that was "above criticism."

During the Great Depression, the band would continue to draw large crowds to East Park to hear free entertainment that might offer some sort of temporary reprieve.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.