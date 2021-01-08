Mason City Family Video shuttering forever

According to Patterson, she and her coworkers found out about the move on Monday. That news wasn't easy to hear.

"I’m upset about it. I can go find another job, with better pay, but I can’t find a job that I’m happy at," Patterson said. "I left my other job to work here. I wanted to be here."

Patterson looked forward to keeping tabs on the latest releases and what might be a big hit at the store. From her perch behind the counter, Patterson could look out over the same aisles of films she'd constantly browse when she was younger. She wanted to be around regulars she could get to know through their taste in film.

"It’s great having them come in and I already know their names and they’ve got smiles on their faces. I just know what they want and know where to find it," Patterson said.

Regulars like Davie Welsher, one of at least a dozen people in the store on Wednesday night with a stack of discounted movies, know that it won't be the same without the Family Video around.

"Discs are still pretty reliable. It seems like streaming services all always dumping and picking up new shows," Welsher said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Which is true.