Mason City artist wins national contest with Richard Pryor portrait

Keith Sloan has struggled with addiction much of his life.

But then, he started painting.

“I think I’ve always been an artist at heart,” he said. “I just couldn’t do it because I was spending all my energy trying to escape reality because I was just so unhappy, and when you’re that far gone and down to nothing … you don’t have the money for a place to work or art supplies.”

Sloan, 43, arrived in North Iowa in September 2017 to attend treatment at Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare in Mason City.

He said he’s been sober for the past three years.

“I met some great people here and ended up staying,” said Sloan, who grew up in Cedar Rapids. “I love this town.”

Sloan said he started painting, which he refers to as his “passion and escape,” about a year and a half ago.

He uses mostly acrylics as well as pen and spray paint in his art.

Sloan has always been drawn to portraits and has a portfolio of nearly 200 finished pieces, including portraits of pop culture icons like Buddy Holly, Prince and others.