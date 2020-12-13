Mason City artist wins national contest with Richard Pryer portrait

Keith Sloan has struggled with addiction much of his life.
But then, he started painting.
“I think I’ve always been an artist at heart,” he said. “I just couldn’t do it because I was spending all my energy trying to escape reality because I was just so unhappy, and when you’re that far gone and down to nothing … you don’t have the money for a place to work or art supplies.”
Sloan, 43, arrived in North Iowa in September 2017 to attend treatment at Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare in Mason City.
He said he’s been sober for the past three years.
“I met some great people here and ended up staying,” said Sloan, who grew up in Cedar Rapids. “I love this town.”
Sloan said he started painting, which he refers to as his “passion and escape,” about a year and a half ago.
He uses mostly acrylics as well as pen and spray paint in his art.
Sloan has always been drawn to portraits and has a portfolio of nearly 200 finished pieces, including portraits of pop culture icons like Buddy Holly, Prince and others.
One of his portraits, an acrylic, pen and spray paint piece of Richard Pryor, the late stand-up comedian, actor and writer, was recently selected as the winner of a nationwide art contest sponsored by Genoa Healthcare, a provider of pharmacy services in behavioral health. He was awarded by the Mason City Genoa Healthcare pharmacy located within Prairie Ridge.
Sloan is among 13 winners of the annual contest announced earlier this month.
Another one of his portraits, an acrylic and pen piece of Jerry Garcia, the late lead guitarist and vocalist with the Grateful Dead, was chosen as a semifinalist.
“It means a lot to me,” Sloan said. “I’ve been to Prairie Ridge twice, and a few different rehabs, and I just want to show people, you can overcome it.
“I want to affect culture in a positive way and hopefully change people’s lives. To give inspiration, just felt good.”
Sloan is one of more than 400 artists who entered Genoa Healthcare’s annual art contest this year.
His winning artwork, as well as others, are showcased in a virtual art gallery and will be featured in Genoa’s 2021 calendar, which will be distributed at its more than 500 pharmacies nationwide in the coming weeks.
Sloan said he heard about the contest from one of his friends who uses the pharmacy.
He submitted five of his most recent works for the contest earlier this year.
“I think month to month I get better and better,” he said. “I’ve got a long ways to go still. I don’t think I’ve peaked.”
Genoa Healthcare, which has five pharmacies in Iowa, has held a nationwide art contest since 2011 for its providers and clients to celebrate the mental health benefits of creating art.
Studies have found that painting, drawing and music can reduce anxiety, stress and mood disturbances.
“Keith has a unique angle on life that allows him to demonstrate creativity not only in expressing his thoughts through art, but in facing the challenges of sobriety and learning to live a life in recovery,” said Tommi Honken, lead residential clinician at Prairie Ridge. “It is exciting to see Keith getting connected with healthy interests again as he builds a life of purpose and meaning.”
Sloan said he plans to enter additional art contests in the future in hopes of inspiring more people.
“If it affects one person’s life in a positive way, then it’s worth it,” he said.
To view more of Sloan’s work, visit his website at www.c3studiogallery.com or follow him on Facebook.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
