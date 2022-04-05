 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
March Sit-and-Knit at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on April 7

  Updated
Hooked on Yarn

Hooked on Yarn attendees at Fat Hill Brewing.

New and experienced knitters are welcome to join a monthly knitting meet-up at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month for a very casual gathering. Crochet folks are welcome. Bring your supplies and your new ideas and get ready for a fun and creative evening in the tap room of Fat Hill Brewing. The knitting meet-up is hosted by Mason City knitting club Hooked on Yarn.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

