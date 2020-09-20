MacNider mural brings Mason City families together during pandemic

A bulk of the work was done over the three days of the festival, but Blanchard said that the last little bit was finished on Wednesday. Soon enough, the completed work will hang in the museum's education hallway.
"It really shows all the diverse kinds of art that people like. You have some that are more swirling and mystical. Some that are more cartoonlike. Some that are realistic. Some that are by people who are little. That’s important too," Blanchard said.
For her, it was important to have such a project for people not just to do a bit of community building, but because a lot of opportunities for activities have fallen by the wayside this year.
"A lot of things have been canceled. A lot of things have been postponed. So people have more time on their hands and we thought this might be a good opportunity for people who might not have done this before to come and give it a try," Blanchard said.
It's a new opportunity for the museum as well and one that it's more than keen to try again.
"I definitely think we’ll be doing it in the future because it was very successful," Blanchard said. "We really want to encourage people to come and do art and do art safely."
Photos from Mason City High School homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City. Aidan Colby and Gabriela Castelan were named King and Queen …
MCHS Homecoming 2020
The 2020 Mason City Homecoming Court is: (from left) Emma Garrett, Marco Goedken, Karla Lara, Eric Lensing, Gabriella Berding, Sawyer Berg, Kylie Hansen, Connor Dalen, Anna Lehmann, Jahmen Zimmerman, Emma Yarahmadi. Pictured in poster: Jack Harty
Coronation will take place Friday, Sept. 18.
Lisa Grouette
MCHS Homecoming 2019
Lisa Grouette
MCHS Homecoming 2019
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2019
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2019
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2018
2018 Mason City High School Homecoming Parade
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2018
2018 Mason City High School Homecoming Parade
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2018
The Mason City High School varsity football team ride their float through downtown during the homecoming parade.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2018
2018 Mason City High School Homecoming Parade
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2018
Mason City High School's candidates for 2018 homecoming king were, front row, from left: Luke Berding, Michael Rowe, Marcos Cervantes, Justin Rowe, Joseph Daoud, Eduardo Lara. The queen candidates are, back row, from left, are: Lucy Kim, Taylor Pruisman, Mattison Bartholomew, Anastasia Reynolds, Anna Lensing and Megan Meyer.
Courtesy Keira Nobis and Damien Diaz
MCHS Homecoming 2017
Mason City Homecoming Parade 2017
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2017
Mason City Homecoming Parade 2017
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2017
Mason City Homecoming Parade 2017
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2017
Mason City cheerleaders lead students in a cheer at a homecoming pep rally at Central Park on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2017
Mason City Homecoming Queen Samira Haberman and King Derek Johnson were named at a coronation ceremony prior to the homecoming parade through downtown Mason City in September 2017.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2016
Mason City High School Homecoming
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2016
Mason City High School Homecoming
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2016
Mason City High School Homecoming
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2016
Mason City High School 2016 Homecoming Court, from left: Jacob Adamski, Macey Burtness, Isaac Bartel, Julia Dunlavey, Adrian Debrah, Courtney Eaton, Ben Siglin, Sydney Eaton, Trey Wiegmann, Kaitlyn Vaith, Kyle Younker, Abigail White.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2015
The Mason City High School cheerleaders ride through downtown Friday during the homecoming parade.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2015
Mason City High School homecoming court member and quarterback Mac Spotts speaks to the crowd Friday during the homecoming pep rally at Central Park.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2015
The 2015 Mason City High School Homecoming Court, from left, Riley Bonzer, Alaina Berg, Wyatt Cooper, Rachel Danielson, Sawyer Goetz, Madeline Kruse, Shandon Green, Makenzie Meyer, Alex Klein, Olivia Pederson, Quinn Slaven, Kenzie Penca, Mac Spotts and Meeghan Rodamaker.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2014
Members of the Mason City High School Homecoming Court are, first row from left, Mercedes Wiegmann, Olivia Pappas, Maddie Kim, Jenna Corninck, Daniella Debrah and Sharla Brunsvold; second row from left, Ian Sloan, Nick Frenz, Tristan Bernhard, Elijah Warfield, Jordan Rowe and Calvin
Houang.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2013
Mason City High School has chosen its 2013 homecoming court. From the left are, Will Siglin, Katie Stadheim, Kyle Weiss, Lexy Pederson, Jared Rowe, Tricia Notermann, Tommy Johnson, Myah Mellman, Matt Meyer, Paisely Witt, Jared Lichman and Natalie Mujica. The king and queen will be crowned Friday at 1:05 p.m. in the school gym. A parade will follow with a community pep rally in Central Park at 2:45 p.m.The Mohawks will play Ottumwa at 7:30 p.m. at Mohawk field. The homecoming dance will be Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2013
Members of the Mason City High School football team enjoy the nice weather Friday afternoon while riding in the homecoming parade.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2013
The Mason City High School homecoming parade makes its way from the high school, up State Street and then to Central Park Friday for a community pep rally.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2013
Lexy Pederson and Tommy Johnson were named 2013 Mason City High School homecoming king and queen Friday afternoon at a pep assembly in the high school gym.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2012
The 2012 Mason City High School Homecoming court are from the left, front row: Nicolle Hewett, Abbi Schupanitz, Macke Rodamaker, Abby Phillips, Kelsey Murray and Jadda Buckley. Back row: Sahan Jayawardena, Austin Voves, Will Slaven, Jason Kay, Andrew Sloan and Colton Staudt.
JEFF HEINZ/The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2011
The 2011 Mason City High School homecoming court. Front row (from left) Payton Mellman, Emily Goetz, Alexis Lichty, Brooke Lichty, Chase Crane and Morgan Richards. Back row, (from left) Carter DeVary, Josh Saltou, Sam Skogen, Jack Esser, Jeff Dobrzynski, and Blake Spotts.
Jake Rajewsky/The Globe Gazette
MCHS homecoming 2010
The MCHS Homecoming king and queen candidates for 2010 are left to right: Travis Mallo, Elizabeth Campbell, Matt Merry, Alex Kaufman, Coty Thompson, Anne Epley-Birtwistle, Molly Kraling, Jordan Flaherty, Andi Kaufman, Ryan Voves, Whitney Springer and Lincoln Vorba.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2009
Members of the 2009 Mason City High School homecoming court pose on Monday outside the school. Photographed from left are: Jack Maschka, Julya Becker, Matthew Young, Katie FitzPatrick, Ethan Hubbard, Brooke Stecker, Taylor Sgontz, Lee Gealow, Bethany Crabb, Blake Craw, Savanna Ramon, and Nick Pappas. The king and queen will be announced during the homecoming assembly on Friday at 12:30 p.m. This year's homecoming theme is "Survivor: Outwit-Outlast-Outplay." (Bryon Houlgrave/The Globe Gazette)
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2008
The 2008 Mason City High School homecoming king and queen candidates are from the left, Megan Ropella, Ben Van Hemert, Rachel Dolphin, Alex Ausenhus, Shea Brunsvold, Eric Alexandres,Cierra Fitzgerald, Ryan Dirksen, Taylor Johnson, Ryan Goetzinger, Dimitria Klein and Noah Huisman.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2007
Candidates for Mason City High School's Homecoming king and queen have been chosen. They are front row from the left, Joleen Ramos, Erin Mahoney, Abra White, Lauren Kundert, Elle Kaiser and Angela Rust. Back row from the left, Ben Levinson, Dan Lee, David Asche, Jordan Hoy, Adam Houser and Sam Crane. The king and queen will be crowned Friday at a 12:50 p.m. Pep Assembly at the school.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2006
The 2006 Mason City homecoming king and queens candidates from the left, front row are: Laura Piersma, Amanda Zinnel, Renee Searle, Lindsey Odegaard, Tatjana Ramos and Nikko Onoo. Back row from the left are: Tyler Wicks, Mark Lee, Greg Hepperly, Nick Amundson, Paul Norris and Nathan Kleckner.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2005
Mason City High School homecoming court, from left, Stacie Ogaard, Danny Rose, Ashley Pearce, Trevor Engels, Sarah Shaw, Eric Barnes, Bria Borcherding, Mark McKone, Hanna Van Hemert, Brent Schloemer, Rosie Brantner, Taylor Ott.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER/The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2004
Mason City High School's Shawn Birdsall, son of Susan and Bill Ringham of Mason City and Steve and Charlotte Birdsall of Phoenix, AZ and Danielle Dolphin, daughter of Kevin and Mary Jane Dolphin were named Mason City High School's Homecoming King and Queen on Friday.
SARAH SCHUTT/The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2003
From left, Mason City High School Homecoming Candidates: Kady Detra, Brad Bissig, Theodora Marinos, Nicholas Arens, Paige McManigal, Tony Brantner, Bethany Aberg, Ben Duitscher, Stacie Carpenter, Robert Clough, Danielle Hill, Michael Wubben.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER/The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2002
JEFF HEINZ/The Globe Gazette. The homecoming court has been selected for Mason City High School's 2002 Homecoming. Front row from the left is: Julia Duvall, Megan Birdsall, Alexandra Marinos, Katie Mulcahey, Erica Edgar and Stefanie Baldwin. Back row from the left is: Steve Baldwin, Brian Tiedeman, Dillon Gibson, Brady Foster, John Tjaden and Nicholas Clark. The King and Queen will be chosen Friday at the 12:50 p.m. pep assembly in the high school gym. The Mohawks meet Ames Friday night at 7:45 p.m. at Mohawk field.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 2001
MCHS Homecoming royalty from left, Zach Buss, Megan Coborn, Shawn Birdsall, Lauren Burgmeier, John Lee, Takara Onoo, Justin Moorman, Whitney Peterson, Joe Dedic, Danielle Dolphin, Alan Kading, Laura Rust.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER/The Globe Gazette
MCHS Homecoming 2000
Homecoming King and Queen candidates for Mason City High School have been selected. They are from the left: Jim DeLung, Lindsey Metcalf, Emily Becker, Travis Shipman, Filip Garrett, Katie Smed, Lindsay Beavers, David Larson, Garrett Wilcox, Lindi Clough, Neena Heyreh and Nik Perez.
Globe Gazette file photo
MCHS Homecoming 1999
Homecoming king and queen candidates at Mason City High School have been selected. They are from the left, Jessica Gibson, Corby Dodge, Jennifer Miller, Thomas Harlan, Molly Scoles, Jerry Springer, Lindsay Van Den Bosch, Andy Cabeen, Tina Zilge, Tim Newman, Liz Klus and Josh Uhde.
Globe-Gazette photo by JEFF HEINZ
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at
Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
