MacNider mural brings Mason City families together during pandemic

A bulk of the work was done over the three days of the festival, but Blanchard said that the last little bit was finished on Wednesday. Soon enough, the completed work will hang in the museum's education hallway.

"It really shows all the diverse kinds of art that people like. You have some that are more swirling and mystical. Some that are more cartoonlike. Some that are realistic. Some that are by people who are little. That’s important too," Blanchard said.

For her, it was important to have such a project for people not just to do a bit of community building, but because a lot of opportunities for activities have fallen by the wayside this year.

"A lot of things have been canceled. A lot of things have been postponed. So people have more time on their hands and we thought this might be a good opportunity for people who might not have done this before to come and give it a try," Blanchard said.

It's a new opportunity for the museum as well and one that it's more than keen to try again.

"I definitely think we’ll be doing it in the future because it was very successful," Blanchard said. "We really want to encourage people to come and do art and do art safely."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

