MacNider Art Museum's online Artoberfest launches Cyber Monday

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s annual fall fundraiser is back, albeit different.
Organizers of the signature event Artoberfest have decided to host the event online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Historically, the event held in October features guests sampling beers or wines, enjoying hors d’oeuvres, listening to live music and bidding on silent and live auction items at the museum.
The online auction will go live on Cyber Monday, and the public will be able to view and bid on items from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
The auction will feature more than 50 items purchased from local businesses by museum patrons to support the local economy during this time.
The museum has also enlisted help from several local artists to create nearly a dozen one-of-a-kind — yet functional — face masks that will be auctioned off.
“This is an excellent opportunity for you to support the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in a new way,” said Edith Blanchard, Charles H. MacNider Art Museum director.
There are no tickets for the online event, but monetary donations are welcome.
For online bidding, participants will need to enter some basic contact information. Bidders must be 21 or older.
Auction items must be picked up and paid for after the auction concludes, starting on Dec. 8. The museum is unable to ship items but it will provide curbside pick-up.
The municipal art museum, which opened in 1966, has been hosting Artoberfest for the past 12 years to help support its operations.
The MacNider Art Museum’s operations are partially funded by Mason City, but it relies on fundraisers, like Artoberfest, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions to supplement the remainder, including artwork, exhibitions and classes.
"Like many nonprofits, this year has been difficult to raise income," Blanchard said.
The museum continues to be open to the public during the pandemic.
Masks are required and extra cleaning procedures are completed between groups of visitors. The museum allows 25 patrons in the building at a time to ensure proper social distancing, making it a less-crowded venue for those looking to get out of the house in a safe way.
Admission to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, 303 Second St. SE., in Mason City is free.
For more information about the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum or Artoberfest, visit www.macniderart.org or call 641-421-3666. To participate in the museum's online auction, visit https://www.32auctions.com/artoberfest20.
Keely Hertzel murals 3
Keely Hertzel murals 4
Keely Hertzel murals 5
Keely Hertzel murals 6
Keely Hertzel murals 2
Keely Hertzel murals 1
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
