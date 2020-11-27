MacNider Art Museum's online Artoberfest launches Cyber Monday

Auction items must be picked up and paid for after the auction concludes, starting on Dec. 8. The museum is unable to ship items but it will provide curbside pick-up.

The municipal art museum, which opened in 1966, has been hosting Artoberfest for the past 12 years to help support its operations.

The MacNider Art Museum’s operations are partially funded by Mason City, but it relies on fundraisers, like Artoberfest, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions to supplement the remainder, including artwork, exhibitions and classes.

"Like many nonprofits, this year has been difficult to raise income," Blanchard said.

The museum continues to be open to the public during the pandemic.

Masks are required and extra cleaning procedures are completed between groups of visitors. The museum allows 25 patrons in the building at a time to ensure proper social distancing, making it a less-crowded venue for those looking to get out of the house in a safe way.

Admission to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, 303 Second St. SE., in Mason City is free.