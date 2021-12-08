 Skip to main content
MacNider Art Museum holiday festivities will be on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11

  • Lisa Grouette

MacNider Holiday Open House

Children will have the opportunity to meet with special guest Santa Claus from 1-4 pm on Saturday, Dec. 11. 

The MacNider Art Museum in Mason City will host holiday gatherings on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday with MacNider: Off the Clock, featuring a performance from Mason City trio The Hats. The night will include wine and hors d'oeuvres, according to a press release.

MacNider's annual Holiday Open House will be 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. The day will be filled with children's make-and-take projects, such as ornaments wreaths.

The open house will also include a visit from Santa Claus, calligraphy artist Kathy Vix, and a reading of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" presented by Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel. Kids will also be able to write letters to Santa for special delivery to his mailbox.

Holiday cookies and punch will be served. MacNider Art Museum is located at 303 Second Street SE in Mason City.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

