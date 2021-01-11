Luther College Piano Quartet performs virtual concert for The Music Man Square

The Music Man Square in Mason City is continuing its 2020-2021 Footbridge Concert Series virtually.
A performance by the Luther College Piano Quartet will be livestreamed from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday as part of the series.
The one-hour program will feature music composed by Ludwig van Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn, Joaquin Turina and Astor Piazzolla.
Since its founding in 2008, the Luther College Piano Quartet has been performing at venues throughout the Midwest.
As faculty members at Luther College and established solo musicians, the members of this ensemble enjoy performing for the Luther community and across the region, including concerts at venues in Chicago and the Twin Cities. The ensemble has especially enjoyed regular performances of Czech music at St. Wenceslaus Church in Spillville, Iowa, where Antonin Dvořák spent the summer of 1893.
The members of the Luther College Piano Quartet are Miko Kominami, piano; Igor Kalnin, violin; Spencer Martin, viola; and Kacy Cloptan, cello
The series, which has been offered virtually during its 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is in its second year. The Music Man Square launched the Footbridge Concert Series in 2019.
Sunday’s concert, sponsored by Alpha Media, KCMR, Hy-Vee and North Iowa Community Credit Union, can be viewed online at KGLOAM.com or KRIBAM.com as well as heard on KCMR 97.9 FM radio.
Due to the pandemic, The Music Man Square is closed to the public and all classes, practices, events and tours have been canceled or postponed.
Staff are available to answer questions via phone or email during office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information about the virtual concert, call The Music Man Square at 641-424-2852.
