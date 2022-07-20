Zero to 100: Mason City puts up '100' signs to welcome RAGBRAI riders

If you have taken a drive around Mason City lately, you may have noticed "100" signs popping up around town.

RAGBRAI Mason City has been encouraging residents to create signs prominently featuring the number 100, using their own materials. The large signs will welcome RAGBRAI riders into Mason City and serve as a photo opportunity for participants.

"We wanted a way to kind of ignite the community behind our theme," said RAGBRAI Hospitality Chair Melissa Fabian.

RAGBRAI riders will start in Sergeant Bluff on July 23 and arrive in Mason City on July 27. The fourth leg of the ride — Emmetsburg to Mason City — is the longest stretch at 105 miles. It has been dubbed the "Century Day," reviving a RAGBRAI tradition of having one 100-mile day each year. It will be the first time since 1985 that cyclists will endure mileage in the triple digits, according to reporting from the Des Moines Register.

The 100-mile day this year honors RAGBRAI co-founder John Karras, who died in November at age 91.

"The 100-mile mark is at Newman High school, so we will definitely have a big 100 there. Then we'll have 100 (signs) throughout the neighborhoods and throughout downtown to help bring the theme of the Century Ride," said Fabian.

Different businesses and organizations have been working on their own 100 signs for the past couple of weeks. Materials include everything from wood and paint to using old tires.

"It's just a way to get everybody excited and see the creativity," said Fabian. "This is a very artistic community and it's fun to see people's community spirit and artistic natures come out in these one hundreds."

Six large, wooden signs were created by construction class students at Mason City High School before the end of the school year. Instructor Rich Patras explained the students had to draw the signs then cut them. Those large signs were then donated to RAGBRAI Mason City.

"It is always a good opportunity for the kids to help out with the community," said Patras.

One of the signs is sitting in Central Park, painted in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright by Payton Olson. Fabian said Olson worked many hours to complete it.

Employees at Blazek Electric worked to make sure their sign is lit for RAGBRAI. Literally.

The plan, according to Blazek Human Resource Manager Emily Wiltsie, was to install lighting features so the sign glows at night.

"Splatter painting is a lot harder than you think," Wiltsie said with a smile. "It was nice to lean on other people's expertise as well, especially with the lighting, because I don't do that at all, but they kind of let me have creative control."

Mason City Pickleball is serving up a sign that reflects both pickleball and cycling, according to Mandi Pralle, club president. Pralle said she wanted the sign to have a lot of bright colors.

"Right away when I saw the big zeros, I thought of pickleballs," said Pralle.

First Citizens Bank's downtown location already has its sign up for people to enjoy. Graphic and Web Design Administrator Shanda Borchardt said it took her 16 hours of work to complete.

"We did the name (of the bank) on the number one, and then basically went with an abstract version (of the logo) over the zeros," said Borchardt.

Working on the signs created a sense of excitement and community for those constructing and decorating them. Now, they are counting down the days until the riders roll into town and see the works on display.

"It's a nice way to get the word out about the 100 miles that they're going to be riding and how many different opportunities there are for people to participate," said First Citizens Bank Marketing Officer Julie Bauer. "There's lots of ways that even if you're not doing any of the biking that you can participate."

Those who put up signs are encouraged by RAGBRAI Mason City to post a photo on social media using the hashtag #ragbraimc. All photos will be posted on the official website for a popularity contest based on the number of likes it receives, according to Fabian.

"Whether or not you're doing it as a selfie with the 100 behind you or you're sticking your head out the giant zeros, people love photo ops and opportunities to kind of document their journey along the way," said Fabian. "I'm really excited to see what they think of them and to show off our city to the world."