Yoga by the Lake at the Sea Wall in Clear Lake on Aug. 20

Sea Wall at City Park

The Sea Wall in Clear Lake's City Park.

Come and enjoy the sunrise on Clear Lake by beginning your day with a yoga class from one of many certified instructors that will be leading the class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your own mat. Held outdoors south of the Main Street boat ramp or at the Sea Wall depending on weekend events and instructor preference, these classes offer a unique atmosphere to relax and invigorate at the same time. $2 per session paid directly to the instructor, registration onsite.

