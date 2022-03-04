Wolfdog Comedy to host possibly biggest show Mankind has ever seen

Five years ago, Jake Peterson and Justin Paulsen of Wolfdog Comedy were just a pair of friends trying comedy as hobby for the first time, but Friday, they'll be wrestling with putting on one of the biggest shows they've ever planned.

Peterson and Paulsen are both originally from Mason City, and knew each other from playing in a band together. Peterson works in Northwood as a nursing home aid, and Paulsen works part-time with the goal to make it full-time in comedy.

"I wipe a**es for a living, and he slings hallmark cards," Peterson joked.

In 2016, Peterson and Paulsen performed in Mason City together for the first time, with that evening being Paulsen's first-ever comedy performance.

"Justin finished his set and I saw his eyes as he was coming off the stage and I thought 'oh he's going to be back,'" Peterson said.

"It only took me 30 years to figure out what I wanted to do with my life," Paulsen joked. "I definitely caught the bug that night."

Since then, Paulsen and Peterson have traveled across the Midwest performing at professional comedy shows in front of hundreds, but also dive bars in front of nobody.

Peterson recalled a time when he and Paulsen drove five hours to Wisconsin to play a show at a bar, just for nobody to show.

"Shows like that are a very humbling experience," Peterson said.

"You drive the whole way back from a show like that thinking 'why am I doing this I could just be at home right now,'" Paulsen said.

But with the bad comes the good, and over the past five years Wolfdog Comedy has had a lot of good to speak of.

Both of them were able to reflect on performing at professional comedy shows in big cities like Minneapolis in front of hundreds of people, something that drives the pair to work even harder.

"When you get a crowd to laugh you can literally feel it on stage," Peterson said. "It's addicting."

Before COVID-19 hit Peterson and Paulsen were working harder than ever before, doing between 80-100 shows per year with Paulsen becoming a full-time comic in the process.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a bit of a dent in that progress.

"We found out comedians weren't essential workers pretty quickly," Paulsen joked.

But in 2022, the pair is rebounding in a big way.

Enter: Dude Love

Enter: Cactus Jack

Enter: Mankind

Enter: Mick Foley. The WWE Hall of Famer and New York Times' Best Seller will be hosted by Wolfdog Comedy at Friday night's show in Clear Lake.

"This is easily the biggest show of our careers," Paulsen said. And, in terms of audience numbers it's easy to see why. If the show sells out there will be 400 people in attendance on Friday evening.

Foley perform the one-man show from his "Nice Day" tour that he's been taking on the road. "I'll be in Des Moines right before this, and I figured it would be easy enough to hop up to Clear Lake," Foley said.

In WWE circles, Foley is a legend and has put together some of the most memorable moments in the sports history during his nearly 30 year career as a wrestler. Including an iconic moment where rival wrestler The Undertaker threw Foley off a cage 30 feet in the air.

"There was a laundry list of injuries following that match," Foley recalled.

Foley, said his performance is a wrestling story-telling show, but will also be something those unfamiliar with his WWE career will get enjoyment from.

"I'm hesitant to even call it a comedy show," Foley joked. "It'll take fans down memory lane... it'll be a very fun evening."

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11, at the Best Western Holiday Lodge in Clear Lake. Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased online in the lead-up to the event.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

