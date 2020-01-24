Winter Dance Party returns to Clear Lake without family sock hop

When the Winter Dance Party returns for its 41st year next week, it won’t be kicking off with the family sock hop.

The sock hop, which historically drew hundreds of dancers of all ages to the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake on Wednesday evening, has been discontinued due to the expansion of the Winter Dance Party Kids Show.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host several additional groups of students and share the legacies of Buddy, Ritchie and The Bopper with these future early rock ‘n’ roll fans,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director.

The Winter Dance Party Steering Committee decided to move the kids show, previously held Friday morning, to Wednesday this year to expand the Surf Ballroom’s educational programming and outreach to North Iowa youth.

On Wednesday, there will be three separate kids shows for students from Clear Lake, Mason City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Clear Lake Classical and Forest City will be in attendance, Lietz said.

“(It’s) something we’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

This year’s Winter Dance Party will take place from Thursday to Saturday.