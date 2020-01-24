Winter Dance Party returns to Clear Lake without family sock hop

When the Winter Dance Party returns for its 41st year next week, it won’t be kicking off with the family sock hop.
The sock hop, which historically drew hundreds of dancers of all ages to the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake on Wednesday evening, has been discontinued due to the expansion of the Winter Dance Party Kids Show.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host several additional groups of students and share the legacies of Buddy, Ritchie and The Bopper with these future early rock ‘n’ roll fans,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director.
The Winter Dance Party Steering Committee decided to move the kids show, previously held Friday morning, to Wednesday this year to expand the Surf Ballroom’s educational programming and outreach to North Iowa youth.
On Wednesday, there will be three separate kids shows for students from Clear Lake, Mason City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Clear Lake Classical and Forest City will be in attendance, Lietz said.
“(It’s) something we’ve always wanted to do,” she said.
This year’s Winter Dance Party will take place from Thursday to Saturday.
The three-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.
Country and rockabilly legend Marty Stuart, Bowzer from Sha Na Na and The Kingsmen are headlining the event.
The Kingsmen, a 1960s garage rock band from Portland, Oregon, known for its recording of “Louie, Louie,” will start the party Thursday.
Other performers featured will be Joey Dee, whose band Joey Dee & The Starliters is best known for its million-selling recording, “Peppermint Twist,” in 1961; Little Peggy March, known for such hits as “I Will Follow Him;” and Dance Party favorite Austin Allsup, son of late Cricket and Surf Ballroom legend Tommy Allsup.
Friday will feature the first Bowzer’s Rock and Doo-Wop Sock Hop at the Surf Ballroom.
Jon “Bowzer” Bauman of Sha Na Na and his band The Stingrays will host the sock hop, which was the most successful production show at Atlantic City’s Trop World Hotel and Casino.
Those joining Bowzer Friday evening include Rocky & The Rollers, best known as the touring band for Bowzer’s Rock and Roll Party; and special guests Johnny Contardo, an original member of Sha Na Na, and Joey Ambrose, who was the saxophone player for Bill Haley and the Comets in 1954 and 1955, most notably playing on the famous recording, "Rock Around the Clock.”
Headlining the Saturday evening show and the Winter Dance Party lineup is Stuart, who is known for his traditional style and eclectic merging of rockabilly, honky-tonk and traditional country music.
Also featured Saturday will be Albert Lee, who Eric Clapton called his favorite guitar player; Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, who have recorded 14 albums with music pulled from a variety of genres; and special guests Narvel Felts, Linda Gail Lewis and Sonny West, who co-wrote two of Holly’s biggest hits, “Oh, Boy!” and “Rave On.”
For more information about the Winter Dance Party, visit www.winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com, call 641-357-6151 or email info@surfballroom.com.
