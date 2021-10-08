Winter Bird Feeding Class in Forest City on Saturday, Oct. 9

During the class, which starts at 10 a.m., Winnebago County naturalist Lisa Ralls will help people learn which birds you’re most likely to attract during the winter months, what types of feeders are available, what types of foods birds like the most and other tips that will help you attract the widest variety of birds to your yard. There will be a $19 fee to participate in NIACC’s Winter Bird Feeding class and registration is required by contacting NIACC at (641)-422-4358 and asking to register for class #9753.