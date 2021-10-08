 Skip to main content
Winter Bird Feeding Class in Forest City on Saturday, Oct. 9

White-throated sparrow

Marked with a bold of pattern of white and black head striping, bright yellow lores, and distinctive white throat patch, the white-throated sparrow is one of our easiest birds to identify.

 Lowell Washburn Special to the Globe Gazette

During the class, which starts at 10 a.m., Winnebago County naturalist Lisa Ralls will help people learn which birds you’re most likely to attract during the winter months, what types of feeders are available, what types of foods birds like the most and other tips that will help you attract the widest variety of birds to your yard. There will be a $19 fee to participate in NIACC’s Winter Bird Feeding class and registration is required by contacting NIACC at (641)-422-4358 and asking to register for class #9753.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

