When pigs fly: North Iowa Children's Museum hosts fundraiser at Plain Ol' Pumpkins

Pigs really do fly when they are supporting a community organization.

The North Iowa Children's Museum held its inaugural "When Pigs Fly" fundraiser at Plain Ol' Pumpkins on Saturday. The main feature of the event was seeing more than 180 foam pigs soar.

"It is just something different. Fundraising is hard, so to make it exciting and interesting for people this is a fun thing," said North Iowa Children's Museum director Rachel Wumkes.

Participants bought tickets for entries that corresponded with a numbered foam pig. At 10 a.m., 184 foam swine were dropped from a plane. The three foam toys that landed closest to the center of a target received prizes.

"We are really pleased with how many pigs we sold, and Plain Ol' Pumpkins is a great spot to be, and kids can just be kids," North Iowa Children's Museum President Lorena Malecha.

Malecha, who organized a similar event in her hometown, presented the idea of dropping foam pigs as a fundraiser to other directors. Wumkes said at first it seemed like there were too many what-ifs.

"It was kind of a magical thing that just fell into place with being able to get a pilot and then having it out here at Plain Ol' Pumpkins. It just worked out really well," Wumkes said.

When Pigs Fly is the second fundraiser the museum has hosted, with the first being an interactive station set up at the Color the Wind Festival in Clear Lake earlier this year. Alongside "When Pigs Fly," both will be annual fundraising events, according to Wumkes. Funds are being put toward building a home for the museum.

"We love the community support, and Clear Lake and the surrounding area is so family-oriented," said Malecha. "We would love to build a children's museum for them."

The nonprofit launched its capital campaign in early September. Wumkes and Malecha said the organization is hoping to raise $5 million dollars to make the museum a reality.

To get the museum up and running will take an estimated $2 million, with $3 million placed in an endowment to provide a steady stream of income. North Iowa Children's Museum is working with the city of Clear Lake to see what sites are available for the building.

"The interest from that can just keep the museum alive and sustainable for years to come," said Wumkes.

Attendees at the event could look at renderings and floor plans of the future museum. Wumkes said it really "brought it to life" for people.

"It is more of a regional thing than just in one community," said Wumkes. "I'm hoping we can pull from Algona, Britt, Forest City, Osage, Nora Springs, and Northwood. Just all around."

Families enjoyed other fall activities at the event, such as a piglet petting zoo, tractor pedal cars, and a pumpkin ring toss. In addition, all of Plain Ol' Pumpkins' fun was available for the kids.

"We're just really excited to get this up and running. It became more of a reality just in the last couple weeks getting corporate donations in and really kicking off the capital campaign," said Wumkes.

For more information about the North Iowa Children's Museum, go to www.northiowachildrensmuseum.com or Facebook page.