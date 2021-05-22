What's worth checking out at each day of North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City

After an entire year away, North Iowa residents will soon be able to hear the familiar melody of "Seventy Six Trombones" resounding along North Pennsylvania Avenue and East State Street in downtown Mason City.
Beginning Thursday and running through the following Monday, the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival will celebrate composer Meredith Willson, the Mason City native who created 1957's "The Music Man," and feature local musicians carrying on that legacy.
The festival, which has a "Banding Together and Marching Forward" theme this year, meant to encapsulate a year marked by the pandemic and pay tribute to essential workers, is in its sixth year downtown, and it’s expected to attract thousands of visitors throughout the extended Memorial Day weekend.
"We are so excited to have a festival again after taking a break from last year," Mason City Chamber of Commerce Vice President Colleen Frein said.
According to her, Saturday's parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m., will feature at least 80 entries as well as 10 marching bands coming not just from Mason City but areas including Lake Mills and Rockford as well.
While the parade is one of the cornerstones of the five-day event, there are more than a dozen free activities for festivalgoers to take in. Here are but a few worth checking out from each day:
Thursday
The carnival: First thing to start for the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival. It runs through Monday which is one of two days where Frein said patrons can pay $20 to ride all day long.
Mason City Municipal Band: Starts at 6:45 p.m. on the South Federal Avenue Plaza in downtown Mason City. They're the first band of the entire festival and they’re getting to play at the site of the future Principal Pavilion which is still under construction.
Friday
Mason City High School Jazz Band: Playing at 6 p.m. on the main stage for North Iowa Band Festival which is on North Federal Avenue between Central Park and Main Street Mason City. The festival information for the event notes that "The MCHS Jazz Band has participated in Band Festival for almost as long as it has existed."
High & Mighty: When 7:30 p.m. rolls around, festivalgoers at the main stage can expect to hear from High & Mighty, an R&B group that touts a nomination from the Minnesota Music Academy and plays events throughout the year. The group has a setlist eclectic enough that it features both Beyoncé and Joe Cocker.
Saturday
Stu Nevermann Memorial Run: A 4-mile run starting from the Mason City Family Aquatic Center at 8 a.m., the event is $30 to enter and has 11 competitive age groups spanning from age 10 and younger to 70 and older. Nevermann, who ran North Iowa road races with his father, Le, died at 25 years old from a heart ailment. He was a 1982 Mason City High School graduate who lettered in cross country and track. Proceeds benefit Mason City High School Cross Country, SPIN Devo and local middle school running/reading programs. Registration ends on Thursday.
Parade: The North Iowa Band Festival parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will begin at North Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street Northeast before traveling 1.5 miles south and then east on East State Street.
Frein said that her favorite moment of the entire festival is hearing "Seventy Six Trombones" play during the parade. "When I hear the song first start playing, I can’t help but get teary-eyed and think: We’re going. And I think this year that feeling will be infinitely higher because we’re just so excited to be able to get together and celebrate our musical heritage."
The grand marshals for the parade this year are essential employees.
Essential workers who are interested in marching in the parade can gather on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street Northeast at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29. Representatives from CG Public Health and Curries will lead the Grand Marshal parade entry.
Chris Bell, a long-time North Iowa music educator, is this year's Band Master, and Stu Nevermann Run Director Carrie Berg is the recipient of the Klempnauer Award.
At 2 p.m., an awards ceremony gets going to recognize high school royalty candidates. Britta Elsbernd and Ethan Walthall were selected as queen and king at Mason City High School, and Ellie Determan and Jack Barrett were elected as royalty at Newman Catholic High School. The students will promote North Iowa Band Festival activities and host royalty candidates from other area schools in the marching band competition.
Instrument petting zoo: Located at Central Park, this atypical zoo will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and give musical novices a chance to tinker with and try out a variety of instruments.
The Hepperly Band: A multi-generational family group that has played all around North Iowa, including at the former Tree Town Music Festival. The family band gets going at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage.
Sunday
The marketplace: Though it will be running from Friday through Monday, Sunday is perhaps the best day to peruse the marketplace as shoppers won't have to worry about missing another event going on at the same time.
Monday
Last day of the carnival: Frein said that twenty bucks will get folks a wristband to ride rides the entire day. Leisurely going in circles on the Ferris wheel makes for an ideal way to wind down after five days of events.
For more information about the North Iowa Band Festival parade, schedule and entertainment, visit www.nibandfest.com.
Photos: 2019 North Iowa Band Festival
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.