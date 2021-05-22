What's worth checking out at each day of North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parade: The North Iowa Band Festival parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will begin at North Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street Northeast before traveling 1.5 miles south and then east on East State Street.

Frein said that her favorite moment of the entire festival is hearing "Seventy Six Trombones" play during the parade. "When I hear the song first start playing, I can’t help but get teary-eyed and think: We’re going. And I think this year that feeling will be infinitely higher because we’re just so excited to be able to get together and celebrate our musical heritage."

The grand marshals for the parade this year are essential employees.

Essential workers who are interested in marching in the parade can gather on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street Northeast at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29. Representatives from CG Public Health and Curries will lead the Grand Marshal parade entry.

Chris Bell, a long-time North Iowa music educator, is this year's Band Master, and Stu Nevermann Run Director Carrie Berg is the recipient of the Klempnauer Award.