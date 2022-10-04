WCCB reminds community Hogsback Shooting Range closes at sunset

The Winnebago County Conservation Board would like to remind the North Iowa community about the shooting times at Hogsback Shooting Range.

The range, located northwest of Lake Mills, has a rule that shooting must end at 7 p.m. or sunset, whichever is first. Now that sunset is before 7 p.m., shooting must end before 7 p.m. The range will continue to be open at 9 a.m.