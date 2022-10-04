 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WCCB reminds community Hogsback Shooting Range closes at sunset

Fall shooting times end at sunset at Hogsback Shooting Range near Lake Mills. 

The Winnebago County Conservation Board would like to remind the North Iowa community about the shooting times at Hogsback Shooting Range.

The range, located northwest of Lake Mills, has a rule that shooting must end at 7 p.m. or sunset, whichever is first. Now that sunset is before 7 p.m., shooting must end before 7 p.m. The range will continue to be open at 9 a.m.

Individuals with questions about target shooting at Hogsback range can contact WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at (641) 565-3390.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

