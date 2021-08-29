Wayne’s Sunday Night Slow Roll Ride at Wayne's Ski & Cycle in Mason City on Sunday night

This casual bike ride, which begins and ends at Wayne's Ski & Cycle at 15 Sixth St. SW, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. It’s an eight-to-10 mile trek and food will be available for purchase. Everyone is welcome.
Note: The location for the event has changed to Wayne's from the initial listing.
Jared McNett
Jared McNett
Reporter
