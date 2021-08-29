 Skip to main content
Wayne’s Sunday Night Slow Roll Ride at Wayne's Ski & Cycle in Mason City on Sunday night
This casual bike ride, which begins and ends at Wayne's Ski & Cycle at 15 Sixth St. SW, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. It’s an eight-to-10 mile trek and food will be available for purchase. Everyone is welcome.

Note: The location for the event has changed to Wayne's from the initial listing.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

