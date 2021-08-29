 Skip to main content
Wayne's Sunday Night Slow Roll Ride at Rancho Deluxe in Mason City on Sunday night
Wayne's Sunday Night Slow Roll Ride at Rancho Deluxe in Mason City on Sunday night

Z Garden (copy)

Rancho Deluxe Z Garden in Mason City in 2013. 

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette

This casual bike ride, which begins and ends at Rancho Deluxe at 500 Second St. NE, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. It’s an eight-to-10 mile trek and food will be available for purchase. Everyone is welcome.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

